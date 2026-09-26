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Awatif Al Khouri Authors UAE Chapter of Chambers Global Practice Guides – Child Relocation 2026

ByEthan Lin

Sep 26, 2026

Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy is pleased to announce the publication of the United Arab Emirates chapter of Chambers Global Practice Guides – Child Relocation 2026, authored by Mrs. Awatif Al Khouri, Founder and Principal of the firm.

The newly published chapter examines the legal and practical considerations surrounding child relocation in the UAE, particularly in cases involving separated or divorced parents and families with international connections. Relocation disputes can arise where one parent wishes to move with a child to another country or emirate for reasons such as employment, education, healthcare or family support.

The UAE chapter considers the different legal frameworks that may apply to family matters, including Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024 on Personal Status, Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022 on Civil Personal Status, and the civil family law framework applicable in Abu Dhabi under Abu Dhabi Law No. 14 of 2021.

It addresses issues such as custody and guardianship, parental responsibility, international travel, relocation consent and the role of the UAE courts where parents are unable to reach an agreement. The guide also considers factors that may become relevant in relocation disputes, including the child’s welfare and stability, education and healthcare arrangements, the reasons for the proposed move, family support and the impact of relocation on the child’s relationship with the other parent.

The publication further examines the distinction between temporary travel and permanent relocation, together with practical issues involving passports, travel permissions, travel bans and safeguards that may be imposed by the courts.

International child abduction is also addressed in the UAE chapter. As the UAE is not a party to the 1980 Hague Convention on the Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction, the guide considers the role of UAE domestic law, applicable international agreements and the procedures that may arise where a child has been removed from or brought into the UAE without the required consent.

The Trends and Developments section also considers the evolving approach to child relocation and the growing focus on the child’s best interests when courts examine questions of custody, residence and travel. It reflects the continuing development of the UAE’s personal status framework and the particular challenges that can arise in cross-border family disputes.

With more than three decades of legal practice in the UAE, Mrs. Awatif Al Khouri brings extensive experience in personal status and family law matters to the publication, providing practical insight into the legal and procedural issues that families may face in relocation cases.

The publication of the UAE chapter in Chambers Global Practice Guides – Child Relocation 2026 forms part of Chambers and Partners’ wider international guide to child relocation laws across different jurisdictions.

The full UAE chapter is available on the Chambers and Partners website:

https://practiceguides.chambers.com/practice-guides/child-relocation-2026/uae

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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