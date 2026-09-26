Google Photos Expands AI Wardrobe to iPhone and Android Users

Google Photos is making its AI-powered Wardrobe feature available to eligible iOS and Android users in the U.S., Brazil and India. The tool automatically identifies clothing from a user’s photo library, organizes the items into a digital closet and lets people combine pieces into different outfits.

Google first introduced the feature earlier this year before beginning its Android rollout in June. The latest expansion brings Wardrobe to iPhone users in the three supported markets as well.

AI Organizes Clothes From Existing Photos

According to Google’s official Wardrobe announcement, the feature uses AI to recognize clothing that appears in a user’s existing photos. It then creates individual clothing items that can be browsed and organized by categories such as tops, bottoms and accessories.

Users can mix and match those items to build outfits and virtually try the combinations on themselves. Google says Wardrobe is designed to help people rediscover clothing they already own and test different combinations without manually photographing and cataloging every piece.

The company says clothing information created through Wardrobe is not shared with third parties such as retailers. Users retain control over the photos and clothing information stored in their Google Photos account.

Google’s support documentation says users need an eligible account, Face Groups enabled and their own face selected to use the feature. Most users also need more than 1,000 photos of themselves, although that requirement does not apply to Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers.

Google Photos Adds More AI Editing Features

Wardrobe is rolling out alongside several other Google Photos updates. These include an upgraded Markup tool with a redaction pen for blurring sensitive information, adjustable drawing thickness and additional text fonts.

Android users are also gaining Moods, a set of photo filters inspired by styles such as 35mm film and 2000s digital cameras. Google is adding 15 new Remix templates that use AI to transform existing images into different visual formats.

Google Photos can also work with Gemini Spark for more complex tasks. Eligible Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers in the U.S. can use a single prompt to find photos, brighten selected images and share the results, among other multi-step workflows.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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