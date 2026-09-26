Kennedy ABA Establishes Its Role as a Leading ABA Therapy Provider in Charlotte, NC

Kennedy ABA now delivers more than 1,500 hours of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy each week to children with autism and their families in Charlotte.

Kennedy ABA currently serves more than 100 Charlotte-area children through individualized ABA services provided in homes, schools, and community settings. Each family works with a Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA) who designs the treatment plan, and a consistent Registered Behavior Technician (RBT) who delivers day-to-day sessions. Clinical care across North Carolina is overseen by a doctoral-level behavior analyst.

“Families in Charlotte have waited too long for quality autism services,” said the founder of Kennedy ABA. “We built this around a simple idea — meet children where they are, keep the same therapist with them, and handle the insurance so parents can focus on their child. Seeing that model reach more than a hundred Charlotte families is exactly why we started.”

Sessions are scheduled around family routines, with early morning, evening, and weekend availability for families navigating work schedules, school pickup, and Charlotte traffic.

Supporting Charlotte Children and Families

Kennedy ABA builds every treatment plan around the individual child — their strengths, their challenges, and the goals their family sets. BCBAs oversee treatment throughout and coordinate with parents, teachers, and other members of a child’s support team.

For children enrolled in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, Kennedy ABA’s clinical team coordinates directly with school staff and IEP teams, helping align therapy goals with educational objectives so strategies carry consistently between home and classroom.

Parent training is built into the model rather than offered as an add-on. Families receive hands-on coaching so progress continues between sessions.

Insurance and Getting Started

Kennedy ABA accepts North Carolina Medicaid and many major insurance plans, including Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna, Humana, and UnitedHealthcare. The team verifies benefits, submits prior authorizations, and manages claims directly, so families are not left navigating coverage on their own.

Most families begin with an initial assessment and individualized treatment planning. Depending on insurance authorization and scheduling, therapy typically begins within approximately two to four weeks — a meaningful difference in a region where families often face extended waits for autism services.

A Growing Local Presence

Kennedy ABA maintains partnerships with Duke Health and Novant Health, two of the region’s largest healthcare systems, supporting coordinated care for Charlotte children with autism and strengthening referral pathways for families seeking services.

Kennedy ABA serves families across Ballantyne, University City, Steele Creek, Dilworth, Myers Park, NoDa, South End, and surrounding neighborhoods, as well as nearby communities including Concord, Huntersville, Matthews, and Mint Hill.

The Charlotte expansion reflects Kennedy ABA’s broader commitment to making individualized autism services accessible in the communities it serves.

About Kennedy ABA

Kennedy ABA provides individualized ABA therapy for children with autism across North Carolina , Georgia, Alaska, and Virginia. Services include in-home and school-based ABA therapy, parent training, autism assessments, early intervention, and functional behavior assessments. Its clinical team includes Board Certified Behavior Analysts and Registered Behavior Technicians who develop individualized treatment plans and coordinate care across home, school, and community environments.

To learn more or request services, visit kennedyaba.com or email [email protected].