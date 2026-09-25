Vogue World Milan Puts Unitree Robots on Runway Ahead of San Francisco Edition

Vogue brought humanoid robots onto the runway during Vogue World Milan this week, placing technology alongside fashion at an event built around Italian craftsmanship and “the human touch” in the age of technology. The robots, made by Chinese company Unitree Robotics, appeared during a segment called “The Age of Intelligence.”

The machines entered Milan’s Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II to Gigi D’Agostino’s “L’Amour Toujours,” moving their arms and encouraging the audience to clap. One robot performed a lasso-like motion, while footage of Valentino creative director Alessandro Michele watching the performance circulated widely online.

Robots Represented Vogue World’s Technology Theme

Vogue said in its official account of the robot performance that the machines were included to represent the early stage of modern robotics. Creative director Juan Costa Paz described their sometimes awkward movements as part of the presentation rather than something the production intended to hide.

The Milan edition was the fifth Vogue World event, following previous editions in New York, London, Paris and Hollywood. Fashion houses including Prada, Armani, Versace, Ferragamo and Gucci contributed to a show that combined traditional Italian manufacturing with newer technology.

Technology companies also supported the event financially. According to the official Vogue World Milan program, Meta Glasses was one of the presenting sponsors, while OpenAI provided additional support.

The robot segment attracted particular attention as humanoid machines have become increasingly visible at public events. Similar robots have appeared at London Fashion Week, while Unitree’s machines have previously drawn attention for demonstrations involving dancing and other physical movements.

Vogue World Heads to San Francisco Next

The relationship between fashion and technology will remain relevant when the event returns to the U.S. Vogue has already announced that Vogue World 2027 will take place in San Francisco, with the city becoming the sixth location to host the traveling event.

Fashion creators have already been experimenting with technology in other forms. AA Murakami created Eileen Gu’s bubble-producing dress for the 2026 Met Gala, while Schiaparelli previously presented designs incorporating items such as microchips and a robot-inspired baby covered with Swarovski crystals.

Vogue World Milan also included technology outside the robot performance. OpenAI’s Codex was used during development of Jony Ive-designed paper objects released during the show’s finale, with software helping the team simulate how thousands of the objects would move through the Galleria.

Featured image credits: needpix.com

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