Vivian Sweatt of Sweatt Realty Brings General Contractor Knowledge to Alamance County Home Sales

Vivian Sweatt, broker and owner of Sweatt Realty, has practiced residential real estate in Alamance County, North Carolina since 2004, working in both English and Spanish and holding a North Carolina general contractor license she uses on behalf of the people she represents.

Vivian Sweatt is the broker and owner of Sweatt Realty, a residential real estate firm in Alamance County, North Carolina, where she has lived since the age of four. She has worked in real estate since 2004 and holds the GRI, PSA, SFR, HFR, AHWD, GREEN, SRS and ABR designations. She practices in both English and Spanish. She is also a licensed North Carolina general contractor, and she pursued that license for a specific reason: it allows her to put contractor expertise at the disposal of her clients at no cost to them.

That expertise is advisory rather than hands on. Vivian does not carry out construction work herself. She uses the license to advise on repairs and renovations and to coordinate a team of subcontractors on a client’s behalf, and it does two distinct jobs. During the due diligence period she negotiates repairs directly, with the standing of someone licensed to judge what the work actually involves rather than relaying a figure from a third party. For sellers preparing to go to market, she subcontracts the work needed to get a property ready to list. Neither service carries a charge.

The same principle runs through the rest of what Sweatt Realty provides. Moving trucks and packing supplies are available at no cost, and they make a real difference to anyone handling a move themselves. A dumpster service supports sellers clearing a property or preparing it for market. Professional staging is offered for vacant homes, where an empty interior gives buyers little to respond to. None of these are billed separately, and taken together they are the practical expression of how Vivian thinks the job should be done.

She is fluent in English and Spanish and handles transactions in either language. For anyone more comfortable in Spanish, that means the paperwork and the explanation of it come from the same person rather than passing through a third party, at the points in a transaction where precision matters most.

Her working life has run on overlapping tracks rather than in sequence. She sold insurance from 1995 to 2009, entered real estate in 2004 while that work continued, and owned Alamance Party Rentals from 2009 to 2016 alongside her real estate practice. She also owns Better Homes and Rentals of NC. She has lived in Alamance County since she was four and graduated from Williams High School in 1992, and she holds horticulture and culinary degrees from Alamance Community College.

Asked what she wants people to take away from working with her, she puts it plainly. “I have always been a customer service giver,” she said. “I give from the heart and make sure every transaction gets hand holding for those who need it.” That applies as readily to experienced buyers and sellers, who get the benefit of her experience and her thoroughness, as it does to anyone moving for the first time. She is the mother of two adult children and grandmother to four grandsons.

Being accessible and communicating clearly are the two things she treats as non negotiable, and the services the firm absorbs follow from the same instinct. As Alamance County continues to grow and change, Sweatt Realty remains a homegrown firm run by someone who has lived in the county since childhood, holds the license to judge the condition of the houses she lists, and works in the language her clients prefer.