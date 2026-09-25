Block Law Recognized for Advocacy Across California

A Firm Built to Protect Everyday Californians

Block Law, a California law firm dedicated to representing tenants and injury victims, has announced a series of professional recognitions that reflect the firm’s continued growth and its commitment to advocacy on behalf of everyday Californians. Founded by attorneys Ryan Block and Alexander C. Safarian, the firm has been named a Yelp Beloved Business in both 2024 and 2025, received a Top Workplaces 2025 Award, and secured multiple individual attorney honors, underscoring a standard of legal representation that centers on the people it serves.

Block Law was established to defend the rights of individuals who often face powerful opponents, including landlords, insurance companies, and large corporations. The firm concentrates its practice in two primary areas: tenant rights and personal injury. In tenant matters, the firm represents renters who live in unsafe or uninhabitable conditions, including situations involving pest infestations, mold, and other habitability concerns. In personal injury matters, the firm advocates for individuals recovering from serious accidents who are seeking accountability and fair compensation.

The firm’s founders, Ryan Block and Alexander C. Safarian, built the practice around the belief that legal representation should combine strategic skill with genuine compassion. Their approach reflects a recognition that clients who come to a law firm are frequently navigating some of the most difficult circumstances of their lives, whether that involves living in hazardous housing or coping with the physical and financial aftermath of an injury.

Recognition That Reflects a Consistent Standard

The recent honors extend across both the firm as an organization and its individual attorneys. Block Law’s designation as a Yelp Beloved Business in 2024 and 2025 recognizes businesses that have earned consistently strong feedback from the people they serve. The firm’s client reviews can be viewed on its Yelp profile and through its Google listing .

In addition to client-facing recognition, Block Law received a Top Workplaces 2025 Award, an honor that evaluates workplace culture and employee experience. The firm views this recognition as connected to the quality of representation it provides, reasoning that a supportive internal culture translates into more attentive and committed advocacy for clients.

The firm’s individual attorneys have also earned distinction. Ryan Block was selected to Super Lawyers Rising Stars from 2023 through 2025. Alexander C. Safarian was selected to Rising Stars from 2022 through 2027. Hripsime Martirosyan, a top-rated attorney with the firm, was selected to Rising Stars for 2026 through 2027. Super Lawyers Rising Stars is a designation that identifies attorneys who have demonstrated professional achievement and peer recognition, with selection limited to a small percentage of eligible lawyers in each state.

Featured Coverage and Community Presence

Beyond formal awards, Block Law has been the subject of editorial coverage that has highlighted the firm’s work and its role within the communities it serves. The firm has been featured in Medium Magazine and VoyageLA, publications that have documented its growth and its focus on client advocacy. These features have contributed to a broader public understanding of the firm’s mission and the types of cases it handles.

The firm maintains an active presence across multiple platforms where it shares information about its practice areas and legal topics relevant to tenants and injury victims. Members of the public can follow the firm on Instagram , TikTok , Facebook , LinkedIn , YouTube , and Pinterest . These channels serve as resources for individuals seeking to understand their rights and the options available to them under California law.

A Client-Centered Method of Practice

What the firm identifies as its central distinguishing feature is a client-centered approach to legal representation. Block Law operates on the premise that no two clients and no two cases are exactly alike. Rather than applying a uniform process to every matter, the firm’s attorneys work to understand the specific facts, concerns, and objectives that shape each client’s situation.

Communication and transparency form a core part of this method. The firm holds that clients should understand what is happening with their case at every stage. To that end, the team works to keep clients informed throughout the legal process, to answer their questions directly, and to provide honest expectations about what a case may involve and what outcomes may be realistic.

This philosophy carries through both of the firm’s primary practice areas. In tenant cases, where clients may be living in conditions that affect their health and safety, the firm works to hold landlords accountable for maintaining habitable housing. In personal injury cases, where clients may be facing medical expenses, lost income, and long recoveries, the firm pursues accountability from insurers and other responsible parties.

Standing Up for Those Who Need It Most

The combination of recent recognitions reflects what Block Law describes as the standard it brings to its work each day. The firm frames its mission around three commitments: exceptional advocacy, meaningful results, and a willingness to stand up for people who face significant obstacles in seeking justice.

For tenants, this can mean confronting property owners who have failed to address unsafe conditions. For injury victims, it can mean challenging corporations and insurance companies that may otherwise resist paying fair compensation. In both contexts, the firm positions itself as an advocate for individuals who might otherwise struggle to have their concerns taken seriously.

The recognitions announced by the firm arrive as Block Law continues to expand its work across California. The firm views each honor not as an endpoint but as a reflection of an ongoing commitment to the clients and communities it serves. As the practice grows, its founders have indicated that the client-centered principles established at its founding will remain central to how the firm operates.

Individuals seeking more information about Block Law’s practice areas, its attorneys, or its recent recognitions can visit the firm’s website or connect with the firm through its social media channels. The firm continues to accept inquiries from prospective clients across California who are navigating tenant disputes or recovering from serious injuries.

About Block Law

Block Law is a people-first law firm representing tenants and injury victims across California. Founded by attorneys Ryan Block and Alexander C. Safarian, the firm advocates for individuals living in unsafe housing and those recovering from serious accidents, holding landlords, insurers, and corporations accountable. The firm has been recognized as a Yelp Beloved Business in 2024 and 2025 and received a Top Workplaces 2025 Award.