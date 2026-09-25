Horizon Sun Charters Expands Seaplane Connectivity Across Palawan

Horizon Sun Charters is expanding seaplane connectivity across Palawan, providing private air transfers between Puerto Princesa, El Nido, Coron and remote island destinations. The company combines seaplane flights with airport pickup, ground transportation, boat transfers and resort coordination to create a seamless journey from arrival to final destination.

Reaching some of the Philippines’ most remarkable island destinations can still involve hours of travel by road and boat after arriving at the airport. Horizon Sun Charters is working to change that by connecting destinations across Palawan by seaplane and coordinating the journey from arrival to final destination.

Operating from Puerto Princesa, Horizon Sun Charters provides private seaplane transfers connecting Puerto Princesa, El Nido, Coron and other destinations across Palawan. Flights can significantly reduce travel time on routes that would otherwise require long combinations of road and sea transportation.

But the company’s approach goes beyond the flight itself.

Horizon Sun Charters coordinates airport pickup, ground transportation, seaplane transfers, boats and resort connections, as required by the journey. Luggage is coordinated along the way, and the objective is simple: guests should continue moving toward their destination without having to organize each individual transfer themselves.

“The Philippines doesn’t need more beautiful destinations. It needs better ways to reach them,” said Captain Raymond Schwab, founder of Horizon Sun Charters. “For the traveler, it shouldn’t matter whether the journey involves a van, a seaplane or a boat. What matters is that everything connects and they know someone is taking care of the journey.”

Connecting Palawan differently

Palawan’s geography makes conventional transportation challenging. Communities, resorts and destinations are spread along hundreds of kilometers of coastline and across numerous islands.

Seaplanes provide another way of connecting these locations because they can operate between suitable waterways without requiring conventional airport infrastructure at every destination.

Horizon Sun Charters currently provides private charter access across Palawan, including El Nido, Coron, Port Barton and selected island and resort destinations.

The company also provides scenic flights, private charters and customized multi-day seaplane expeditions throughout the region.

Building an island connectivity network

Horizon Sun Charters sees the seaplane not simply as an aircraft, but as one component of a wider transportation network.

The company works with hotels, resorts, ground transportation providers and boat operators to coordinate the different stages of a guest’s journey.

This approach is particularly relevant for remote tourism destinations, where improved access can help visitors reach areas without requiring large-scale road, airport or other infrastructure development.

“Not every destination needs mass tourism,” Schwab said. “But destinations do need reliable ways for people to reach them. We believe better connectivity can help develop tourism while allowing destinations to remain unique.”

Website: [seaplanes.ph]

About Horizon Sun Charters Corporation

Horizon Sun Charters Corporation is a Philippine air operator specializing in seaplane services and seamless island connectivity. Based in Puerto Princesa, Palawan, the company provides private seaplane transfers, scenic flights, expeditions and customized air services connecting destinations across Palawan and the Philippines. Horizon Sun Charters also coordinates ground and boat transportation with resorts and local partners to provide travelers with an integrated journey from arrival to final destination.