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GDS Technology Named a 2026 Nationwide / Multi-Location Finalist in MSP Titans of the Industry Awards

ByEthan Lin

Sep 25, 2026

GDS Technology has been named a 2026 Nationwide / Multi-Location Finalist in the MSP Titans of the Industry Awards, marking the company’s second consecutive year as a finalist.

The recognition follows GDS Technology’s selection as a Southeast Finalist in the 2025 MSP Titans of the Industry Awards. The 2026 designation moves the company’s recognition from the regional Southeast category to the Nationwide / Multi-Location category.

The year-over-year progression comes as GDS Technology has expanded its geographic operations and the markets it supports. GDS operates from locations in Norcross, Georgia, and Carmel, Indiana, supporting clients across the Atlanta and Indiana markets as well as Stamford, Connecticut; Plano, Texas; Philadelphia; Virginia; the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area; and other U.S. markets.

“Being recognized two years in a row is meaningful for our entire team, and moving from a Southeast Finalist in 2025 to a Nationwide / Multi-Location Finalist in 2026 makes this year’s recognition especially significant,” said Jonathan Fitzgerald, Managing Partner of GDS Technology. “We appreciate the work our team puts in every day and the continued trust of our clients and industry partners.”

The MSP Titans of the Industry Awards highlight managed service providers for leadership in areas including innovation, client success, business growth, and overall impact in the MSP community and among the clients they serve.

Winners of the 2026 MSP Titans of the Industry Awards will be announced December 9, 2026, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

About GDS Technology

GDS Technology is a multi-location Managed Service Provider (MSP) and Technology Service Partner with locations in Norcross, Georgia, and Carmel, Indiana. The company provides managed IT, cybersecurity, cloud and communications, infrastructure, field services, project deployment, and technology support to organizations across multiple U.S. markets.

For more information, visit GDStech.tech

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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