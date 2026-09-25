New Day Construction Releases Updated 2026 Home Remodel Planning Guide for King County Homeowners

The Bellevue-based design-build remodeling company outlines current budgeting, scheduling, and permitting considerations for residential renovation projects across King County.

New Day Construction has released an updated 2026 home renovation and remodel planning guide for homeowners in King County, Washington, addressing the budgeting, scheduling, permitting, and project-planning decisions that can affect residential renovations before construction begins.

The 2026 Home Renovation & Remodel Planning Guide for King County Homeowners was updated September 23 and combines Seattle-area planning benchmarks with observations from New Day Construction projects. The guide focuses on the differences between limited room renovations and larger remodels involving multiple spaces, structural changes, plumbing or electrical work. It also examines how project scope can influence both budget and construction time.

One of the central planning issues identified in the guide is the need to separate active construction time from the broader project schedule. A single-room renovation may require roughly four to eight weeks of active construction, while a whole-home remodel involving kitchens, bathrooms, and living spaces can extend for several months. Permitting, custom cabinetry, specialty materials, inspections, and conditions uncovered during construction can add additional time. Permitting can also vary significantly within King County. Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, Issaquah, Seattle, and unincorporated King County do not all follow the same review process, making the jurisdiction and scope of work important factors when establishing an initial project schedule. The updated guide also emphasizes defining the scope before comparing renovation costs. A cosmetic renovation and a remodel involving structural, plumbing or electrical changes can have substantially different budgets even when both affect the same room.

New Day Construction illustrates that point with examples from recent projects. On a bathroom and laundry remodel in Lake Forest Park, the company priced the project at approximately $46,000 with semi-custom cabinetry and approximately $54,000 with custom cabinetry. The difference of roughly 17% was driven largely by the cabinetry selection rather than a major change in the overall project scope.

Larger projects can operate at significantly higher budget levels. The guide references a New Day Construction whole-home remodel in Lake Stevens with an approximately $220,000 budget and a complete Mukilteo remodel budgeted at approximately $225,000. The company notes that both projects are in Snohomish County and presents them as examples of larger residential project scopes rather than King County cost averages.

The guide also recommends establishing layout and structural decisions before final finish selections. Changes involving walls, cabinetry, plumbing or electrical systems made later in the process can affect multiple trades and alter both the project budget and schedule.

For larger projects, the planning sequence described by New Day Construction typically moves from an initial consultation and design development through permitting, demolition and framing, mechanical rough-ins, inspections, finish installation and final project closeout.

The company published the updated resource as homeowners continue to evaluate remodeling projects across Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, Issaquah, and other King County communities.

About New Day Construction

New Day Construction is a family-owned design-build remodeling company serving Bellevue, the Eastside, and the Greater Seattle area. The company specializes in kitchen and bathroom remodeling, whole-home renovations, home additions, ADU construction, custom homes, and siding replacement.

New Day Construction is fully licensed, insured, and bonded and operates under Washington State contractor license NEWDADC823QR. The company serves homeowners across 39 communities throughout the Eastside and Greater Seattle region.

Locations:

Bellevue Showroom: 1850 130th Ave NE #1, Bellevue, WA 98005

Kirkland Office: 15021 116th Pl NE, Kirkland, WA 98034

Lake Stevens Office: 11811 20th St NE, Lake Stevens, WA 98258

Mukilteo Office: 8490 WA-525, Mukilteo, WA 98275

Media Contact



Sam Brenich

Chief Marketing Officer

New Day Construction

Phone: (425) 522-5748

Email: [email protected]

1850 130th Ave NE, Suite 1, Bellevue, WA 98005

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