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Postal Tube Shop Launches RECAP, the UK’s First Fully Plastic-Free End Cap for Postal Tubes

ByEthan Lin

Sep 25, 2026

Postal Tube Shop, a UK manufacturer of postal and packaging tubes, has launched RECAP, a compostable, plastic-free end cap designed as a drop-in replacement for traditional plastic postal tube plugs. The launch means customers can now buy postal tubes that are recyclable from end to end, cardboard body and cap included, rather than just the tube itself.

Completely plastic-free cardboard tubes are available now across the company’s RECAP range, spanning A0, A1, A2, A3, B0, B1 and B2 sizes, the same size options as the standard range. Every size has been engineered to match the strength and grip of a conventional plastic plug, so businesses can switch to a plastic-free tube without changing their existing packing process or supply chain.

A spokesperson from the postal tube shop said the following:

“At the Postal Tube Shop, we’re incredibly happy to be offering this new, more sustainable option, which allows our customers to stop using conventional plastic end caps and plugs. Traditionally, cardboard tubes would come with a plastic component, which is not compostable, but our cardboard options are reliable, durable, and will break down in the ground over time. Customers can choose from various categories and also select different diameters, wall thicknesses, length, and weight.”

Why now

The launch follows extensive research by Postal Tube Shop into viable, environmentally friendly alternatives to plastic postal tube plugs, and comes as UK packaging costs face increasing scrutiny. From April 2026, packaging fees under Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) are tied to recyclability, with harder-to-recycle materials facing rising charges under PackUK’s modulated fee system. Plastic caps and plugs, long the one non-recyclable component in an otherwise cardboard product, fall squarely into that category. Switching to RECAP’s plastic-free cap could therefore help businesses contain both their packaging costs and their environmental footprint as the new fee structure takes effect.

For more information about Postal Tube Shop use the contact details below:

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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