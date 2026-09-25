Houston Freight Forwarder to Address Texas A&M Logistics Students on Supply Chain and AI in Freight Forwarding

Texas Global Services, a Houston-based, woman-owned freight forwarder, will present to a Texas A&M University supply chain logistics class this Friday, covering two of the industry’s most pressing shifts: the rise of nearshoring and the practical use of artificial intelligence in freight operations.

President and cofounder Diana Stinson, a 22-year industry veteran, will discuss how nearshoring is reshaping sourcing and routing decisions for U.S. importers. Can you afford nearshoring — or can you afford not to? Cofounder John Stinson will present the tools he built with AI to bring Texas Global Services into a new age, showing how staying lean and treating technology as a competitive strength can outperform larger, slower-moving competitors. Students will get a look inside Lorenzo, the company’s in-house AI system — built on an 8-billion-parameter Llama model and run locally to keep customer data secure and fully under the company’s control.

“Nearshoring isn’t a trend anymore, it’s a redesign of how freight actually moves,” said Diana Stinson, President of Texas Global Services.

“It is as if the software is apparently free now and the application is up to me,” said John Stinson.

Texas Global Services was selected to speak based on its hands-on approach to both supply chain strategy and freight technology, offering students a rare look at how a small, independent forwarder operates and can be leveraged versus a 3PL or larger forwarder. The company’s team, which includes Global Shipping Specialist Leslie Danaher, reflects that same lean, hands-on model — a small group handling freight with the speed and technology edge combined with better communication and service giving you that personal small company feel.

About Texas Global Services

Texas Global Services is a Houston-based, woman-owned freight forwarder (FMC# 026308F) serving import and export clients worldwide. Our slogan, “If It Moves, We Can Move It,” says we move freight first and foremost. Our technology advantage, combined with a lean operation, makes us unique and useful to supply chain coordinators.

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