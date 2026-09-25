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PatientGain Eliminates Healthcare Website Headaches for Busy Practice managers with VaultDocSites (TM)

ByEthan Lin

Sep 25, 2026

PatientGain, a leader in healthcare marketing technology, today announced VaultDocSites™. This fully managed website framework is designed specifically for busy practice managers and owners who want to grow their clinic but lack the time or resources to deal with complex technology issues and shifting HIPAA digital marketing regulations like Google analytics.

VaultDocSites™ provides an all-inclusive, “Done-For-You” solution that handles website HIPAA compliant analytics, security and patient acquisition, backed by a comprehensive Business Associate Agreement (BAA).

For medical and dental practice owners, managing a practice website often turns into a stressful balancing act. Traditional web designers use platforms that require constant plugin updates, carry significant hacking risks, and can accidentally leak PHI-violating HIPAA laws. Practice managers rarely have the hours to audit code, fix broken pages, or verify that contact forms are securely encrypted.

VaultDocSites™, as a proprietary, fully managed model for secure healthcare websites, solves this problem by acting as a secure, hands-off portal. PatientGain’s team completely manages the setup, optimization, and security, allowing healthcare providers to focus exclusively on patient care.

How VaultDocSites™ Removes the Operational Burden:

VaultDocSites™ removes operational burden in several ways:

Less Tech Hassle

Practice owners do not need to manage servers, update bloated plugins, or hire expensive IT consultants. PatientGain handles 100% of the practice website maintenance.

Instant, HIPAA Compliance with a comprehensive Business Associate Agreement (BAA)

Unlike standard websites that save medical inquiries in vulnerable databases, VaultDocSites™ immediately strips data off the site and routes it to the encrypted AWS platform. Every subscription comes with a signed Business Associate Agreement (BAA) covering patient PHI data.

Software Consolidation

The VaultDocSites™ PLATINUM service typically replaces 5 to 8 expensive, fragmented marketing tools by natively integrating over 20+ applications (including CRM, texting, Email marketing, secure analytics and chatbots) into one dashboard.

Fast Speed Testing

PatientGain ensures websites pass rigid speed testing requirements, bringing them in line with performance protocols and Google PageSpeed Insights. VaultDocSites™ 95% of sites load in 1.5 to 2.5 seconds.

Frontend for More Than 20 Integrated Applications

PatientGain websites natively replace between 5 and 8 different vendors.

For more information about PatientGain use the contact details below:

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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