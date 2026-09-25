Amazon Sustainability Chief Says Company Does Not Yet Know Full Path to 2040 Net-Zero Goal

Amazon remains committed to reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2040, but Chief Sustainability Officer Kara Hurst says the company does not yet know every step required to achieve that target. Speaking at an Axios event, Hurst said Amazon is still working toward the goal while acknowledging that some of the necessary technologies and changes have not been determined.

Hurst later told TechCrunch that Amazon holds itself accountable for its 2040 commitment and said addressing climate change requires cooperation between companies and governments. She added that Amazon also depends on suppliers across industries including aviation, construction, agriculture and technology to reduce emissions throughout its operations.

Amazon Reports Higher Absolute Emissions

Amazon established its 2040 target through The Climate Pledge, which it co-founded in 2019. Signatories commit to measuring emissions, reducing them through operational changes and addressing remaining emissions to achieve net-zero carbon.

Amazon’s 2025 Sustainability Report showed that its absolute carbon emissions increased 16% from 2024. However, the company said carbon intensity, which measures emissions relative to business activity, has fallen 38% since 2019.

Hurst said Amazon has built a carbon-free energy portfolio totaling about 42 gigawatts. Its energy projects include solar, wind, nuclear and battery storage, while the company says 100% of the electricity it consumed was matched with renewable energy sources in 2025.

AI Growth Adds to Amazon’s Energy Requirements

Amazon’s emissions cover a wide range of activities, including transportation, buildings, data centers and its supply chain. Growing demand for artificial intelligence infrastructure has added another source of energy consumption as Amazon expands Amazon Web Services data centers.

Earlier this year, plans emerged for a 7.65-gigawatt natural gas power project connected to an Amazon AI data center campus. According to TechCrunch, the proposed project includes 35 turbines and could produce up to 33 million tons of carbon dioxide annually if operated as described.

Amazon’s revenue increased 12% last year to $717 billion as its retail, cloud computing and AI businesses continued expanding. Hurst said the scale and variety of those operations mean Amazon cannot reach its emissions target through its own actions alone.

The company continues to maintain its 2040 target while investing in clean power, electric delivery vehicles, lower-carbon materials and other technologies. Hurst said Amazon will continue pursuing the commitment even though the complete route to achieving it has not yet been established.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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