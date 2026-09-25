Dragon Federation Prepares Kickstarter Launch for AI Companions That Grow With Their Riders

Dragon Federation is preparing a Kickstarter campaign for the first large-scale launch of its long-term AI dragon companion experience, connecting a physical dragon egg with a digital companion designed to hatch, learn, remember, and mature alongside its Rider. The company reports strong early customer demand as it works toward bringing the experience to a wider audience.

Founded by Samson Madsen, who serves as CEO, Dragon Federation combines storytelling, artificial intelligence, and immersive technology to create companions shaped by ongoing interaction. Participants become Riders, raising a dragon from egg to adulthood in an experience designed around learning, memory, and a relationship that develops over years.

“We believe the next evolution of consumer AI will include companions that people build relationships with over years,” Madsen explains. “With Dragon Federation, we want the time a Rider spends raising a dragon to matter, shaping how that companion learns, grows, and responds.”

The Kickstarter represents a planned milestone in a journey rooted in Madsen’s interest in storytelling and personal connection. He brings a background in directing, producing, writing, and post-production, followed by work in virtual reality. That experience informs the company’s effort to make an imagined character part of an ongoing, participatory story.

The idea also has a family connection. Madsen’s daughter once requested a horse, prompting him and his wife to consider the responsibilities involved. That conversation helped inspire an exploration of how technology could offer a different kind of companionship, eventually developing into the concept behind Dragon Federation.

The resulting experience gives participants the role of Rider, with responsibility for raising a dragon from egg to adulthood. Learning, memory, bonding, and growth are central to the company’s design. Its aim is for the dragon’s development to reflect an individual relationship, giving repeated interactions significance within a longer shared history.

“Our focus is the relationship that develops as someone raises their dragon,” Madsen notes. “Hatching is the beginning. We want the experience to keep developing as the dragon matures and the Rider continues to interact with it.”

The physical egg provides a tangible starting point for that journey. Dragon Federation’s planned experience connects it with mobile augmented reality, allowing Riders to observe and care for the developing dragon. The broader vision includes virtual and mixed reality experiences that extend how Riders interact with their companions.

For the company, these formats serve the same goal of sustaining a connection as the dragon progresses through its life. The physical object introduces the relationship, while the evolving digital companion is intended to carry that relationship forward through continued care, training, and shared experiences.

Dragon Federation describes the Kickstarter as its first large-scale introduction of this long-term companion experience. The company reports that early customer interest supports its decision to pursue a broader launch, while its ambition extends beyond the campaign to relationships designed to develop over years.

“The Kickstarter is an important step toward bringing this experience to more Riders,” Madsen explains. “Our larger goal is to explore what consumer AI can become when memory, growth, and an ongoing relationship are central to the experience.”

The planned Kickstarter campaign marks the next step in Dragon Federation’s effort to bring its long-term AI companion experience to a broader audience. Campaign information and launch updates are available at Dragon Federation .