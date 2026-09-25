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The Oblist Brings “Excess Baggage” to American Collectors in Its US Brand Campaign

ByEthan Lin

Sep 25, 2026

The Oblist is launching its first brand campaign in the United States entitled “Excess Baggage,” a 31-second film about the instinct to bring beautiful objects home. The film takes a simple behavior familiar to design lovers and turns it into the idea behind the campaign: discovering an object while traveling and deciding that, somehow, it has to come home with you.

Excess Baggage is told through a series of travel moments in which people carry distinctive pieces home from different places. Faces are deliberately kept out of frame, leaving the objects themselves at the center of the story.

The film closes with the remarkable line: “You have a habit of bringing beautiful things home. So do we,” followed by The Oblist’s brand line: “We source the world’s most inspiring pieces for you.”

The campaign introduces The Oblist to a US audience through the idea at the heart of the platform: finding remarkable objects beyond the places where they are usually discovered and bringing those discoveries to collectors around the world.

Gary Sfez, Co-founder & CEO of The Oblist said the following:

“People who care about design know the feeling of discovering something while traveling and immediately imagining it at home. Sometimes you remember the object as much as the place itself. That instinct is very close to why we created The Oblist — to keep looking for those pieces around the world and make them easier to discover.”

Those who are interested can watch “Excess Baggage” online.

About The Oblist

The Oblist was founded in Paris in 2023 by Leia and Gary Sfez, The Oblist is a curated online destination for distinctive design and decorative objects, connecting collectors with pieces sourced from designers, artists and independent studios around the world. The platform launched with around 130 artists and today represents more than 500 artists, designers and independent studios globally. In Summer 2026, co-founder and artistic director Leia Sfez appeared on the cover of Whitewall.

For more information about The Oblist use the contact details below:

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

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