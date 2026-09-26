Lovable Annualized Revenue Tops $600 Million as Enterprise Use Grows

Lovable has surpassed $600 million in annualized revenue run rate, up from about $500 million in June, co-founder Fabian Hedin said Thursday at the HumanX summit in Amsterdam. The AI app-building startup is also expanding its enterprise business, with people at nearly two-thirds of Fortune 500 companies now using the platform.

Hedin said Lovable customers include Microsoft, Nvidia and Deutsche Telekom. Apps created through the platform collectively receive close to 1 billion visits per month, according to the company.

Lovable Expands From Code Generation to Complete Products

Lovable lets users create applications and websites by describing what they want using natural language. Hedin distinguished the platform from coding tools such as Codex and Claude Code by saying Lovable focuses on producing finished products while also handling hosting, deployment and application scaling.

The company has increasingly targeted businesses alongside individual developers and entrepreneurs. In its Series C announcement last month, Lovable said users had created more than 60 million projects and that apps built on its platform were receiving more than 900 million visits each month.

Lovable also said employees at nearly two-thirds of Fortune 500 companies were using the platform. The company later clarified that this figure refers to people working at those companies rather than two-thirds of Fortune 500 companies being Lovable customers.

Funding Has Reached More Than $700 Million in Eight Months

Lovable has raised more than $700 million across two funding rounds within eight months. In December 2025, it raised about $300 million in a round led by Menlo Ventures and CapitalG at a $6.6 billion valuation.

The company followed that in August with a $400 million Series C led by Menlo Ventures and the Scaleup Europe Fund, doubling its valuation to $13.3 billion. The round came shortly after Lovable reported reaching a $500 million annualized revenue run rate.

The latest $600 million figure represents another $100 million increase in annualized revenue since June. According to TechCrunch, Hedin said at HumanX that Lovable-built applications now attract roughly an order of magnitude more monthly visits than Lovable’s own platform.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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