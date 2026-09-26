DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Business Latest Newsbreak

Lovable Annualized Revenue Tops $600 Million as Enterprise Use Grows

ByJolyen

Sep 26, 2026

Lovable Annualized Revenue Tops $600 Million as Enterprise Use Grows

Lovable has surpassed $600 million in annualized revenue run rate, up from about $500 million in June, co-founder Fabian Hedin said Thursday at the HumanX summit in Amsterdam. The AI app-building startup is also expanding its enterprise business, with people at nearly two-thirds of Fortune 500 companies now using the platform.

Hedin said Lovable customers include Microsoft, Nvidia and Deutsche Telekom. Apps created through the platform collectively receive close to 1 billion visits per month, according to the company.

Lovable Expands From Code Generation to Complete Products

Lovable lets users create applications and websites by describing what they want using natural language. Hedin distinguished the platform from coding tools such as Codex and Claude Code by saying Lovable focuses on producing finished products while also handling hosting, deployment and application scaling.

The company has increasingly targeted businesses alongside individual developers and entrepreneurs. In its Series C announcement last month, Lovable said users had created more than 60 million projects and that apps built on its platform were receiving more than 900 million visits each month.

Lovable also said employees at nearly two-thirds of Fortune 500 companies were using the platform. The company later clarified that this figure refers to people working at those companies rather than two-thirds of Fortune 500 companies being Lovable customers.

Funding Has Reached More Than $700 Million in Eight Months

Lovable has raised more than $700 million across two funding rounds within eight months. In December 2025, it raised about $300 million in a round led by Menlo Ventures and CapitalG at a $6.6 billion valuation.

The company followed that in August with a $400 million Series C led by Menlo Ventures and the Scaleup Europe Fund, doubling its valuation to $13.3 billion. The round came shortly after Lovable reported reaching a $500 million annualized revenue run rate.

The latest $600 million figure represents another $100 million increase in annualized revenue since June. According to TechCrunch, Hedin said at HumanX that Lovable-built applications now attract roughly an order of magnitude more monthly visits than Lovable’s own platform.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

Related News

Google Adds Call for Me to Let Gemini Handle Business Calls on Pixel 11
Sep 26, 2026 Jolyen
Florida DTF Transfer Printer Launches Heat Press Kits After Customer Reviews Show New Press Owners Unsure What to Buy Next
Sep 26, 2026 Ethan Lin
Beyond User Acquisition: Arad Moaf on What Keeps Trading Communities Engaged
Sep 26, 2026 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801