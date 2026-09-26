Beyond User Acquisition: Arad Moaf on What Keeps Trading Communities Engaged

A successful campaign can bring thousands of people to a digital-asset platform. What happens after they arrive determines whether that initial interest develops into a lasting relationship.

For Arad Moaf, an analyst, educator and entrepreneur whose work includes regional exchange partnerships across the Middle East and North Africa, that period after registration is a central part of business development. Campaign results matter, but so do the questions, expectations and problems that emerge once people begin using a service.

With more than a decade of experience in digital asset markets and approximately four years focused on strategic partnerships, Moaf works between trading communities, their leaders and exchange teams. That position gives him a view of both sides of the relationship: what platforms hope to achieve through regional growth and what users expect in return.

The Relationship After Registration

Acquisition is a visible milestone. A user registers, joins a campaign or makes an initial deposit. The next stages are less easily captured in a headline, yet they shape how that person experiences the platform.

Can they understand the campaign requirements? Do they know when a reward will be distributed? If verification is delayed or a withdrawal requires further review, can they find out what information is needed and where to submit it?

Moaf’s work includes coordinating around these questions, alongside partnership development, KOL relationships and regional campaigns. It brings commercial planning into contact with the practical details that users encounter.

A campaign may be clearly understood by the team that designed it while leaving participants uncertain about eligibility or timing. A community leader may receive dozens of questions about the same condition. Identifying that confusion early creates an opportunity to improve communication before it becomes a wider source of frustration.

Community Leaders as a Source of Insight

Influencers and community leaders often remain the first point of contact for people they introduce to a platform. Their involvement continues after a promotional post has been published.

Moaf maintains relationships with more than 200 influencers and community partners, according to his team. Those relationships support campaigns and partnerships, while also providing a channel for feedback from different groups of traders.

Some concerns are specific to individual accounts. Others recur across a community. Distinguishing between the two is an important part of communicating effectively with exchange teams.

A useful escalation explains what happened, who was affected, what information is available and what still needs clarification. When several users describe a similar difficulty, bringing their concerns together can help the relevant team assess whether a broader issue needs attention.

This coordination gives community feedback a more practical role in regional business development.

Making Trader Feedback Actionable

Trading conditions are another area where clear communication matters. Moaf’s work has included relaying concerns about execution quality, slippage, liquidity, fees and platform usability.

These discussions require specificity. A difference between an expected price and an executed price needs to be examined in the context of the order, its size and the conditions at the time. A fee question may require checking the terms applicable to a particular account or product.

Moaf’s role involves helping communicate the reported problem and coordinating with the teams able to investigate it. The platform remains responsible for its systems and decisions; the value of the intermediary is in ensuring that the concern is accurately represented and followed through.

The same approach applies to account access, verification, deposits and withdrawals, and campaign rewards—areas in which he has helped address user and community issues.

Following up is particularly important when an immediate answer is unavailable. Clarifying the next step, explaining what is still under review and avoiding promises outside one’s control are practical responsibilities in maintaining the relationship.

Education as Part of the User Experience

Moaf’s educational work through Rastad informs this approach. Explaining market analysis and answering community questions provide insight into the assumptions people bring to financial platforms.

Some difficulties begin with a gap between what a user expects and what a service actually provides. Addressing that gap requires explanations that are accessible before participation, as well as support afterward.

For campaigns, this can mean making eligibility requirements, reward conditions and distribution schedules easier to understand. For trading products, it means helping users locate and interpret information about fees, execution and risk.

Educational content cannot resolve an operational problem. It can, however, reduce avoidable confusion and help people ask more precise questions when they need assistance.

Moaf’s seminars and direct community engagement add another source of feedback. Conversations with traders and students can reveal where explanations that appear clear to industry professionals remain difficult for their intended audience.

A Broader View of Regional Growth

Regional expansion involves adapting to how people learn about a platform, whom they approach for help and what they expect from a commercial relationship.

For Moaf, work across MENA and the GCC combines those considerations with partnership structures and campaign development. Community relationships help surface local needs, while coordination with exchange teams creates a route for discussing them.

This also influences his involvement in designing financial applications and tools. Recurring questions can inform product requirements: what information users need, where they expect to find it and which parts of an experience cause unnecessary difficulty.

The effectiveness of that work depends on whether feedback leads to a clearer explanation, a better-defined process or an issue reaching the team equipped to address it.

Acquisition figures provide one measure of a partnership’s reach. The experience that follows gives communities reasons to continue participating—or to reconsider.

That is the part of exchange development Moaf’s work brings into focus: the ongoing communication, coordination and attention required after a campaign has done its initial job.