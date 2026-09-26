Florida DTF Transfer Printer Launches Heat Press Kits After Customer Reviews Show New Press Owners Unsure What to Buy Next

SPRING HILL, Fla., September 25, 2026. We Print U Press, a direct-to-film (DTF) transfer printer based in Spring Hill, Florida, has launched a line of heat press kits for first-time heat press owners after an analysis of its customer reviews found that many new owners were unsure what to buy after purchasing a machine.

The company reviewed more than 6,600 customer reviews and focused on the 500 in which customers described themselves. New heat press owners made up 24% of those self-descriptions, the second-largest of five customer groups identified. Many were placing their first or second order within weeks of buying a press, and several said outright that they did not know what to buy next.

The reviews point to a steep learning curve. Customers described feeling nervous about the process, comparing suppliers side by side, and relying on tutorials and staff guidance. Sizing designs was a frequent stumbling block. “I had no idea what I was doing until I watched the short tutorial,” one reviewer wrote. Another wrote, “I must learn to figure out my dimensions on the gang sheets.” A third said, “I was afraid I was gonna ruin my shirt.”

“When someone buys a heat press, they’ve just spent a few hundred dollars, or more, and they’re standing in front of a machine with no idea where to start,” said Denielle Lue, CEO of We Print U Press. “We built the kits around the questions those customers were already asking us.”

The kits, called Ready. Set. Press. Kits, pair DTF transfers and blank T-shirts with practice materials and a beginner’s handbook covering sizing, pressing and troubleshooting. According to the company, practice materials are included because heat presses vary in temperature and pressure, even between units of the same model.

The launch comes as DTF printing continues to grow. Grand View Research, in its Direct To Film Printing Market Size & Share Report, 2025-2030, estimates the global market at USD 2.7 billion in 2024 and projects USD 3.2 billion for 2026, with a forecast compound annual growth rate of 6.0% from 2025 to 2030. The firm attributes the growth in part to rising demand for customized and on-demand apparel.

About We Print U Press

We Print U Press is a DTF transfer printer based in Spring Hill, Florida. The company produces ready to press and custom DTF transfers, gang sheets and UV transfers, and sells blank apparel to garment decorators and small businesses.