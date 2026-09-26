CENTURY 21 Coastal Properties Announces More Than 50 Years of South Bay Real Estate Service Under Broker Jennette Toderick

CENTURY 21® Coastal Properties Marks More Than Five Decades in the South Bay

CENTURY 21® Coastal Properties, a Torrance based real estate brokerage led by Broker Jennette Toderick, announces more than 50 years of continuous service to buyers, sellers, and investors throughout California’s South Bay region. Founded in 1974 as a family brokerage, the firm has developed a long standing presence across Torrance, Redondo Beach, Hermosa Beach, Palos Verdes, Lomita, Harbor City, Gardena, and surrounding communities.

The milestone reflects the brokerage’s transition from a family founded business into an established real estate office operating under the CENTURY 21® brand. The company maintains its headquarters at 23705 Crenshaw Blvd, Suite 100, in Torrance, with a second office at 243 Avenida Del Norte in Redondo Beach.

“Real estate in the South Bay is about more than transactions. It is about relationships, legacy, and helping people move confidently into their next chapter,” said Jennette Toderick, Broker at CENTURY 21® Coastal Properties. “We’ve spent more than five decades earning the trust of South Bay families, and we carry that responsibility into every transaction we handle today.”

A Family Founded Brokerage With Generational Leadership

The brokerage’s history dates to 1974, when it began as a family business serving the South Bay. Toderick now serves as third generation Broker, continuing a leadership structure that has remained connected to the local community across multiple generations.

The company works with clients involved in residential purchases, home sales, and real estate investments. Its service area includes a range of property types, from coastal residences and condominiums to suburban single family homes, luxury properties, and investment real estate.

The brokerage also operates a sister property management company that provides services for property investors, including tenant placement, rental marketing, maintenance coordination, rent collection, and regulatory compliance. The company’s property management operations extend across several South Bay communities.

Combining South Bay Knowledge With a Global Real Estate Network

CENTURY 21® Coastal Properties operates within the broader CENTURY 21® network, which the company identifies as having more than 11,000 offices, more than 131,000 agents, and a presence spanning 80 countries and territories.

The combination of local operations and a global brand gives the brokerage access to broader referral and marketing resources while maintaining a focus on South Bay communities. For clients moving into or out of the region, the network can also provide connections beyond the local market.

“Buyers and sellers in Torrance, Redondo Beach, and Hermosa Beach deserve a brokerage that understands their street, their school district, and their lifestyle, but also has the marketing reach to attract qualified buyers from across the country and around the world,” Toderick said. “That’s what 50 plus years of South Bay specialization combined with the CENTURY 21® platform delivers.”

Serving Communities Across the South Bay

CENTURY 21® Coastal Properties serves a broad range of South Bay communities, including Torrance, Redondo Beach, Hermosa Beach, Palos Verdes, Lawndale, Lomita, Harbor City, Hawthorne, San Pedro, and Gardena.

In Torrance, the brokerage works with buyers and sellers across established residential neighborhoods and new construction. Redondo Beach and Hermosa Beach provide a coastal focus that includes homes, townhomes, condominiums, and properties located near the beach.

On the Palos Verdes Peninsula, the brokerage represents clients interested in luxury residences and properties with views. In communities including Lomita, Harbor City, Gardena, Lawndale, Hawthorne, and San Pedro, its services extend to buyers seeking different housing options as well as property investors.

A neighborhood guide covering the company’s service areas is available through the CENTURY 21® Coastal Properties communities page .

Local Market Service Supported by Online Resources

Alongside its offices, CENTURY 21® Coastal Properties provides online resources covering South Bay real estate, neighborhood information, listings, market activity, and property management. The company’s website also provides information about its brokerage services and contact options.

The brokerage’s current online presence identifies its Torrance headquarters, Redondo Beach office, broker information, California Department of Real Estate license number 00527439, and contact details. The company also publishes market and neighborhood information for communities throughout the South Bay.

The brokerage’s continued operation under family rooted leadership represents a long term presence in a regional real estate market that includes coastal communities, established residential neighborhoods, and investment properties.

About CENTURY 21® Coastal Properties

CENTURY 21® Coastal Properties is a real estate brokerage headquartered in Torrance, California, serving buyers, sellers, and investors across the South Bay since 1974. Originally established as a family brokerage, the company operates under the CENTURY 21® brand and provides real estate services across Torrance, Redondo Beach, Hermosa Beach, Palos Verdes, Lomita, Harbor City, Gardena, and surrounding communities. Led by third generation Broker Jennette Toderick, the brokerage combines local South Bay market knowledge with the resources of the broader CENTURY 21® network. More information is available at c21southbay.com , and inquiries can be directed to [email protected] . The company also maintains profiles on Google Business , Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn , with its locations also available through Apple Maps .