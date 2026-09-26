Antistatic, High Strength, and High Heat Resistance: eSUN PC-ESD Unlocks High-Performance Industrial Applications

As 3D printing gradually moves from rapid prototyping to functional manufacturing, material requirements continue to increase. In addition to functions such as antistatic performance, printed parts must also have sufficient mechanical strength, heat resistance, and dimensional stability to truly meet the long-term use requirements of industrial scenarios.

As a high-performance material in eSUN’s antistatic series, PC-ESD will further meet the needs of demanding industrial manufacturing scenarios and transform material performance into reliable application value.

01 Efficient Electrostatic Dissipation

Surface resistance remains stable at 10^5–10^6 Ω

PC-ESD uses PC as its base material and incorporates carbon nanotubes as fillers. The surface resistance of the material and printed parts is 10^5–10^6 Ω, which can effectively dissipate surface static electricity and reduce the risks caused by static accumulation.

* Carbon nanotubes have a high aspect ratio and excellent electrical conductivity. They can effectively dissipate static electricity while maintaining the mechanical properties of the matrix polymer.

02 High Strength and Impact Resistance

Meets the requirements of long-term, high-frequency use of functional parts

PC itself has good strength and toughness. For repeatedly used 3D-printed components such as electronic assembly fixtures, turnover parts, and equipment structural components, the material must not only be printable, but also withstand long-term friction, loading and unloading, and mechanical stress.

PC-ESD has excellent strength and toughness. Its flexural strength and flexural modulus are both higher than those of PETG-ESD and ABS-ESD. Its flexural strength is comparable to that of some carbon-fiber-reinforced materials. It is not prone to wear or fracture during long-term use and can meet the requirements of high-frequency use in industrial scenarios.

03 Heat Deflection Temperature up to 105°C

For higher-temperature application environments

In scenarios such as electronic manufacturing and automated equipment, printed parts may need to remain in relatively high-temperature environments for extended periods. PC-ESD has a heat deflection temperature of 105°C and can maintain stable performance in high-temperature environments, enabling further expansion into high-performance engineering applications.

04 Is PC Difficult to Print?

PC-ESD Further Improves Warping Performance

PC materials require high printing temperatures and exhibit obvious cooling shrinkage. Large thermal stresses can easily occur during printing, making PC more prone to warping and cracking than ordinary materials.

To address this issue, the addition of carbon nanotubes can effectively suppress material warping. In the 150 mm warping test model, PC-ESD reduced warping by 30% compared with PC-HT. While maintaining high-performance characteristics, it further improves the dimensional stability of printed parts. This is particularly important for applications such as electronic fixtures and equipment components that require precision assembly.

05 From Electronic Component Protection to Industrial Functional Manufacturing

PC-ESD Unlocks High-Performance Industrial Applications

PC-ESD can be primarily applied to:

Electronic and microelectronic manufacturing

Electronic component fixtures, assembly tooling, turnover parts, protective structures, and more

Medical precision equipment

Functional components requiring dimensional stability, mechanical strength, and static control

Automated equipment

Robotic arms and automated equipment components, tooling fixtures, functional structural components, and more

When 3D printing enters electronic manufacturing, automation, and precision industrial scenarios, the value of a material is not only whether it can be printed, but also whether it can be printed stably, used reliably, and truly undertake manufacturing tasks.

From static control to engineering performance, eSUN PC-ESD further expands the application boundaries of high-performance antistatic 3D printing materials.