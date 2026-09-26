Tony and Pam Williams Announce Expanded Focus on Downsizing and Senior Transitions in Northwest Metro Atlanta

Tony and Pam Williams of eXp Realty have announced an expanded focus on downsizing, senior transitions, probate and estate related property sales throughout Northwest Metro Atlanta. The REALTORS® are applying more than 47 years of combined experience, 500 plus families served and more than $800 million in career sales to homeowners and families navigating major property decisions.

The announcement comes as the Atlanta metropolitan housing market enters a more balanced period. According to Georgia MLS data cited by the Williamses, August 2026 recorded 5,611 residential sales across the 29 county Atlanta MSA, with a median sale price of $390,000 and an average sale price of $482,702. Active listings reached 28,255, representing 4.90 months of inventory.

Year over year, active inventory increased 3.05 percent while units sold declined 3.84 percent and the median sale price declined 1.27 percent. The Williamses view these conditions as relevant to longtime homeowners who may be considering a move after many years in the same property.

A Practice Built Around Major Housing Transitions

The expanded practice addresses situations in which selling a home involves more than preparing a property for market. Downsizing can require decisions involving accumulated belongings, timing, available equity, the purchase of a replacement property and the practical needs of the household.

One recent transaction involved sellers whose property became the highest priced sale in its neighborhood and sold in two days. The transaction also involved downsizing, making the assignment broader than marketing and negotiating the sale of the property.

Questions surrounding these moves can include whether improvements are financially justified, how much equity is available for the next purchase, whether the homeowner should buy before selling, and how closing dates can be coordinated. For some households, a one level home, townhome, condominium or active adult community may become part of the next housing decision.

“Downsizing is rarely just about selling a larger house and buying a smaller one,” said Tony Williams. “There are financial decisions, family conversations, years of belongings and memories, and sometimes a completely new lifestyle on the other side. Our job is to help clients put all of those pieces together and move forward without feeling rushed.”

These property characteristics can be relevant to older homeowners, multigenerational households and buyers evaluating how a home may function over a longer period. The resources are part of the firm’s broader effort to organize property searches around household needs rather than relying solely on conventional criteria such as bedroom and bathroom counts.

Estate and Probate Property Sales

The Williamses are also expanding their work with probate and estate related property sales. These transactions can involve multiple family members, executors or personal representatives, attorneys, deferred maintenance and large quantities of household belongings.

Estate properties may also involve family members who live outside Georgia or have different preferences regarding the timing and preparation of a sale. The Williamses’ role is focused on the real estate portion of the process, including property evaluation, market value, preparation recommendations, listing strategy and sale coordination.

Legal, probate, estate planning and tax matters remain within the scope of attorneys and financial professionals. The Williamses’ approach separates those professional responsibilities from the property decisions involved in preparing and selling real estate.

Serving Families During Property Decisions

Senior transitions and inherited properties frequently involve more than one decision maker. Adult children may assist aging parents, siblings may coordinate an inherited property, or a surviving spouse may determine whether a longtime residence remains practical.

In these circumstances, communication can become an important part of the real estate process. The Williamses’ expanded focus is intended to provide property information and transaction guidance while allowing families and their professional advisors to make decisions based on their individual circumstances.

The practice is already generating new business from homeowners outside the team’s established referral network. The Williamses are preparing a listing in the $900,000 range for homeowners who found them through Google while searching for a real estate agent in the area.

The team also publishes local market information, including 2026 Acworth home prices by neighborhood and the Acworth 2026 real estate forecast , providing additional information for homeowners researching potential moves.

Experience Across Multiple Real Estate Cycles

Tony and Pam Williams are eXp Realty ICON Agents with more than 47 years of combined experience, more than 500 families helped and over $800 million in career sales. Their careers have included Century 21, RE/MAX and eXp Realty.

At Century 21, Tony earned Centurion and Masters level production honors. During their RE/MAX careers, Tony and Pam received Platinum Club, Chairman’s Club and Diamond Club recognition, as well as Hall of Fame and Lifetime Achievement honors. They also owned three RE/MAX franchises, were named Georgia RE/MAX Broker/Owner of the Year twice and operated as franchise owners for more than 25 years.

At eXp Realty, the Williamses continue to work as top producing agents while participating in training, mentoring and the Grow Global program. Their current practice serves Acworth, Marietta, Kennesaw, Woodstock, Canton, Alpharetta and surrounding Northwest Metro Atlanta communities.

“The market has changed enough that strategy matters again,” said Tony and Pam Williams. “That can actually benefit homeowners who take the time to prepare correctly. Whether someone is downsizing, handling a family property or simply deciding what their next chapter should look like, the first step is understanding their options rather than rushing into a sale.”

Communities Served

Tony and Pam Williams serve homeowners and buyers throughout Northwest Metro Atlanta, including Acworth , Marietta , Kennesaw , Woodstock , Canton , and Alpharetta , as well as surrounding communities.

About Tony & Pam Williams

Tony and Pam Williams are award winning real estate professionals with eXp Realty serving homeowners and buyers throughout Northwest Metro Atlanta and surrounding Georgia communities. With more than 47 years of combined experience, over 500 families helped and more than $800 million in career sales, they are eXp Realty ICON Agents whose careers span Century 21, RE/MAX and eXp Realty. Their background includes high level sales production, ownership of three RE/MAX franchises, two time Georgia RE/MAX Broker/Owner of the Year recognition, RE/MAX Hall of Fame and Lifetime Achievement honors, and ongoing leadership, mentoring and training roles at eXp Realty. Their practice includes downsizing, senior transitions, probate and estate related real estate, relocation, family property decisions, residential sales, commercial real estate and land. More information is available through TonyAndPamWilliams.com , Google Business Profile , Zillow , Realtor.com , LinkedIn , Facebook , YouTube, Living in Northwest Atlanta , X , Nextdoor , and Yelp . The team can also be contacted at [email protected] .