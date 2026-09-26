ListingBott Expands Managed Directory Submission Service for SaaS and Software Teams

ListingBott, a directory submission service for SaaS companies, software products, online tools, agencies, newsletters and other web businesses, has expanded its managed submission service for customers worldwide. The updated offering uses AI-assisted research and a human submission team to prepare, review and publish listings across relevant online directories, reducing the manual work involved in finding and managing placement opportunities.

The service is built around a reviewable workflow rather than a one-day bulk submission. Customers provide core business information once, select a primary goal such as backlink profile development or brand awareness, and receive a proposed list of relevant directories. The list can be reviewed before publishing begins. The managed directory submission service then spreads submissions across roughly one month and provides progress updates and a final campaign report.

“Directory submissions look simple until a founder has to research hundreds of sites, adapt descriptions, follow approval rules and keep track of every account,” said John Rush , founder of ListingBott. “ListingBott was built to handle that repetitive work while still giving customers control over where their brand appears. The goal is not to submit everywhere, but to build a relevant and reviewable distribution footprint.”

ListingBott says its research database now tracks more than 12,000 directories, websites and forums across multiple business categories. Its standard campaign is designed around 100 or more hand-picked opportunities for one website. Existing listings can be identified and replaced with new opportunities so the campaign focuses on fresh placements rather than duplicates.

The company combines automation with human execution. AI-assisted systems help identify and research potential directories, while people handle the submission process and review the results. That structure is intended to address a common operational problem for small software teams: individual directory submissions are usually straightforward, but researching suitable platforms, adapting descriptions, creating accounts, following approval steps and recording final URLs can consume many hours when repeated across dozens of sites.

ListingBott has also published recent case studies describing how different customers used directory campaigns as one part of a broader distribution and SEO strategy. One case study documents a B2B service business whose founder reported Domain Rating growth from about 1 to 34 in less than a year. Another case study documents a software product whose founder reported reaching about DR 20 during the first three months of its early distribution period.

The company states that these results should be read with limits. Domain Rating is an external backlink metric rather than a direct search engine ranking factor, and changes in traffic, rankings or leads can be influenced by content, product growth, other links and additional marketing activity. ListingBott does not present individual case results as outcomes that every customer should expect.

The managed directory submission service is designed for SaaS products, AI tools, developer products, agencies, newsletters, marketplaces and other online businesses that can benefit from being represented on relevant third-party discovery pages. Campaigns are intended to create a broader and more consistent public footprint while leaving customers with access to the listings and a record of what was submitted, published or still pending approval.

ListingBott has operated since 2022 and says thousands of founders and online businesses have used the service. The company continues to expand its directory database and refine the process for selecting, reviewing, publishing and tracking placements.

More information about ListingBott and its directory submission process is available on the company website.

About ListingBott

ListingBott is a managed directory submission service for software and online businesses. The service combines software-assisted directory research with human submission and review. Customers receive a curated list of relevant placement opportunities, can review the list before publishing, and receive campaign reporting after the submission period.