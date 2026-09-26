Felix Lopez Announces Client First Real Estate Strategy After Turning Down Both Sides of a Norwalk Sale

Felix Lopez , Broker Associate with Harcourts Prime Properties, is highlighting a real estate approach centered on client interests, neighborhood level marketing, and long term relationships after a Norwalk transaction in which he declined an opportunity to represent both sides of a sale.

The transaction involved a seller who already knew a potential buyer. The buyer submitted an offer through Lopez, creating an opportunity for Lopez to represent both the buyer and seller in the same transaction. Lopez advised the seller that the offer did not reflect what he believed the property could achieve and recommended waiting before accepting it.

The seller ultimately sold the property to another buyer for a higher amount. A testimonial published by Harcourts describes the transaction and states that the eventual sale was $80,000 higher than the amount the seller had initially planned to accept from the prospective buyer. The testimonial specifically credits Lopez with recommending that the seller pursue a higher price rather than proceed with a transaction that would have allowed him to represent both sides.

The transaction reflects an approach Lopez has developed during more than 25 years in real estate. He has been active in the industry since 2001 and serves residential buyers, sellers, and investors throughout Norwalk, Santa Fe Springs, Downey, La Mirada, and surrounding communities.

A Neighborhood Based Approach to Real Estate Marketing

Lopez’s marketing strategy includes direct outreach to residents in the neighborhoods where his listings are located. When a property is preparing to come to market, he uses phone, text, and voice outreach to notify nearby homeowners about the opportunity.

The strategy is intended to reach potential buyers through existing neighborhood relationships rather than relying exclusively on online listing platforms. Local residents may know relatives, friends, coworkers, or other potential buyers who are interested in moving into the area.

Lopez also uses neighborhood outreach after a transaction closes to announce that a new resident has moved into the community. For buyers searching in areas with limited inventory, he can use direct outreach to identify homeowners who may consider selling even when their properties are not publicly listed.

Real Estate Services Across Southeast Los Angeles County

Lopez works with a range of clients, including first time buyers, move up sellers, investors, and families handling inherited or trust properties.

Trust and inherited property transactions can involve multiple decision makers, property repairs, deferred maintenance, possessions, and timing considerations. Lopez’s practice includes helping families evaluate these factors while preparing a property for sale.

Move up transactions can involve two connected real estate transactions, requiring attention to sale timing, financing, contingencies, possession dates, and the search for a replacement property.

For first time buyers, Lopez provides guidance through the various stages of a purchase, including financing, inspections, appraisal, escrow, closing costs, negotiations, and property condition. His practice serves clients in both English and Spanish.

Norwalk Market Conditions and Property Opportunities

Lopez’s work is also focused on changing conditions within the Norwalk market. Recent market data cited in the original profile places the median Norwalk sale price in the mid $700,000 range, with homes generally taking several weeks to sell.

Individual properties can perform differently from broader market averages. Recent transactions have included properties selling above list price as well as properties closing at or below the original asking price. For sellers, the differences reinforce the role of property specific pricing, preparation, marketing, and negotiation.

For investors, Lopez has observed growing attention to the potential of residential lots to support additional dwelling units, commonly known as ADUs. An ADU is a separate residential unit that may be developed on the same property as an existing home, subject to applicable regulations and site conditions.

This type of investment analysis can involve factors such as lot configuration, permitted development, renovation costs, potential rental income, and long term property value.

A Practice Built Around Long Term Client Relationships

Lopez’s real estate services include residential sales, investment properties, inherited and trust properties, and move up transactions. His website also provides property searches and resources covering categories such as condos, homes with pools, horse properties, and homes near Cerritos College.

He holds the CRS designation and has received professional recognition including the Bronze Award Winner designation, Leading Edge Society Award, Multi Million Dollar Producer recognition, and Monthly Million Dollar Producer recognition.

Lopez is also pursuing additional education related to commercial property, with an interest in evaluating the financial fundamentals of potential acquisitions. His professional goals include increasing annual transaction volume, completing additional commercial property education, and eventually developing a property management business.

Serving Norwalk and Surrounding Communities

Lopez serves Norwalk , Santa Fe Springs , Downey , La Mirada and surrounding Southeast Los Angeles County communities.

Property owners can access a home valuation resource through his website, while buyers can use online search tools for advanced property searches, smart searches, map searches, new listings, featured listings, open houses, market reports, and mortgage calculations.

Lopez can be reached at 562 884 0378. Additional information about his services and the communities he serves is available at FelixSellsNorwalk.com .

About Felix Lopez

Felix Lopez is a Broker Associate with Harcourts Prime Properties serving Norwalk, Santa Fe Springs, Downey, La Mirada, and surrounding Southeast Los Angeles County communities. Active in real estate since 2001, Lopez has more than 25 years of industry experience and works with clients in English and Spanish. He holds the CRS designation and has received recognition including the Bronze Award, Leading Edge Society Award, Multi Million Dollar Producer, and Monthly Million Dollar Producer. His practice includes residential buyer and seller representation, first time homebuyers, move up transactions, investment real estate, inherited and trust properties, and neighborhood direct marketing. More information is available through his website , LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , and YouTube . Felix Lopez can also be reached at [email protected] .