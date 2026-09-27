DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News Newsbreak

Mobile Pixels Introduces Prisma, a 40″ Curved 5K2K Display That Brings the Whole Workstation Together

ByEthan Lin

Sep 27, 2026

Prisma works with MacBooks, Windows laptops, Mac mini, Mac Studio, and desktop PCs. Along with its expansive display, it brings commonly used workstation tools—including docking, USB connectivity, expandable storage, phone charging, two-computer switching, cooling fan, and cable management—into one integrated design.

Compatible with Mac and Windows laptops and desktops, Prisma combines an ultrawide display, docking, storage, connectivity, charging, and cable management in one streamlined setup.

The result is a cleaner, more capable workspace with fewer separate accessories to buy, connect, and manage.

“Prisma started with a simple question: why should building a powerful workstation require so many separate boxes, adapters, and cables?” said Jack Yao, founder and CEO of Mobile Pixels. “We designed Prisma to bring the screen, connectivity, storage, charging, and organization together in one system that works across Mac and Windows.”

At its core, Prisma gives users the width of two monitors without a bezel in between. Its 40″ curved 5K2K (5120 × 1440) LG IPS Black panel displays 1.07 billion colors, covers 99% of DCI-P3, and refreshes at 120Hz. A built-in KVM switch and Picture-by-Picture and Picture-in-Picture support make it easy to work across two computers. Compatible laptops can connect through a streamlined USB-C workflow, while Mac mini, Mac Studio, and desktop PCs connect through Prisma’s standard display and data inputs.

Key features include:

  • 40″ Curved 5K2K Canvas: 5120 × 1440 LG IPS Black panel with 1.07 billion colors, 99% DCI-P3 coverage, and a 120Hz refresh rate
  • Broad Computer Compatibility: Connect Mac and Windows laptops and desktops through standard display and data connections
  • Built-In KVM Switch: Run two machines on one keyboard and mouse, with Picture-by-Picture and Picture-in-Picture support
  • Purpose-Built Mac Integration: An integrated cradle gives Mac Studio and Mac mini a dedicated place within the workstation
  • USB-C Laptop Connectivity: Compatible laptops can connect to the display and workstation hub while receiving up to 140W pass-through power, pending final specification confirmation
  • Integrated USB Hub: Built-in USB-C, USB-A, and USB-B ports plus SD and microSD card readers
  • SSD Expansion Port: Built-in M.2 SSD slot adds storage without an external drive on the desk
  • Wireless Charging Pad: 15W pad keeps a phone topped off with no extra cable
  • Smart Adaptive Cooling: Temperature-sensing fan automatically adjusts for a docked Mac Studio or Mac mini
  • Integrated iPhone Continuity Camera Mount: Holds an iPhone at the top of the display for Center Stage and Desk View on calls, folding away when not in use

Prisma is built for people whose work demands more screen space and fewer interruptions—from developers and designers to creators, architects, entrepreneurs, and anyone tired of managing separate docks, hubs, drives, chargers, and cables.

Prisma is live now on Kickstarter with early-bird pricing for backers. To learn more, view full specifications, or back the project, visit the campaign page at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/mobilepixels/prisma-your-whole-workstation-one-display .

Kickstarter Launch Date: 10/6/2026

Website: mobilepixels.us

About Mobile Pixels

Founded in 2018 as a student startup at MIT and Northeastern University by CEO Jack Yao and co-founder Stephen Ng, Mobile Pixels has built a reputation for portable and space-saving monitors designed to help people work from anywhere without sacrificing screen real estate. Prisma, the company’s first large-format desktop display, extends that mission to the modern desk, folding a dock, a hub, an SSD bay, and a charging pad into a single 40″ curved display.

For more information, visit producthype.co/prisma.

For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact: [email protected]

Ashley, Mobile Pixels

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Meta’s Muse Charm Brings Its AI Agent Into a Pocket-Sized Wearable
Sep 27, 2026 Jolyen
One Payment Plan Expands Debt Relief Comparison Platform to Help More Americans Find the Right Financial Path
Sep 26, 2026 Ethan Lin
Awatif Al Khouri Authors UAE Chapter of Chambers Global Practice Guides – Child Relocation 2026
Sep 26, 2026 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801