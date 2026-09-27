Meta’s Muse Charm Brings Its AI Agent Into a Pocket-Sized Wearable

Meta is turning its Muse personal AI agent into a physical accessory with Muse Charm, a pocket-sized device that can also attach to a keychain or bag. The wearable was introduced at Connect 2026 and uses Meta’s real-time voice technology to let people speak directly with Muse without relying on a phone or computer.

Meta has not yet released full specifications or pricing. CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company is finalizing the placement of components and expects the device to be ready to ship around the holiday period in December, according to TechCrunch.

Muse Charm Turns AI Into a Wearable Accessory

In its Connect 2026 announcement, Meta described Muse Charm as a device designed specifically for talking and interacting with Muse. The AI agent is represented by a customizable digital character, while its physical avatar is known internally as Jolly.

The design has drawn comparisons with Tamagotchi, the pocket-sized virtual pets that became popular in the late 1990s. Its keychain-style form also arrives as decorative bag charms and small wearable accessories remain popular, particularly among younger consumers.

The wider trend includes products ranging from character charms to beauty products and Apple Watch cases designed to attach to bags or keychains. Some users have also repurposed older technology into accessories, while interest in physical products such as digital cameras, wired headphones and other retro electronics has returned.

Muse Charm gives Meta another physical interface for Muse, which launched earlier this month as an AI agent capable of completing tasks across websites and connected services. Meta is also bringing Muse to its AI glasses.

Privacy Remains Part of Meta’s Consumer AI Push

The device arrives as Meta expands AI further into products that can learn from users’ activities and preferences. The company says people control how much access Muse receives and that the agent operates through a dedicated Muse Secure VM.

Meta also has a history of regulatory action involving consumer privacy. In 2019, the Federal Trade Commission imposed a $5 billion penalty on Facebook and introduced new privacy requirements after alleging that the company violated an earlier FTC order concerning users’ control over personal information.

Meta has said Muse will initially provide substantial usage without a direct charge. Zuckerberg said the company expects to eventually generate revenue by taking a small fee from transactions completed through the agent.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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