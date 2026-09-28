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Meta Opens Early Access for Upcoming Muse AI Features

ByJolyen

Sep 28, 2026

Meta Opens Early Access for Upcoming Muse AI Features

Meta has opened requests for early access to upcoming features for Muse, its new personal AI agent. Users can register their interest simply by asking Muse to tell the development team that they want to join the early access program.

Meta shared the option on X on September 25, following a series of Muse announcements at its Connect 2026 conference. The company has not said when participants will receive access or which upcoming features will be available first.

Muse Users Can Request Access Through a Prompt

Instead of filling out a separate registration form, users can send a request directly through Muse. Meta provided a prewritten prompt that tells Muse to notify its team that the user wants to participate in early access.

Muse launched earlier this month as an agent that can complete tasks across connected services, including sending emails, booking travel and helping users manage longer projects. Meta says the agent runs on a dedicated Muse Secure VM and lets users control which apps and services it can access.

The early access program follows Meta Connect 2026, where the company previewed several additions to Muse. These include new shopping and productivity connectors, a dedicated email address for the agent and expanded voice capabilities.

Meta Is Expanding Muse Beyond Phones and Computers

Meta also plans to bring Muse to its AI glasses in the coming months. Users will be able to activate their agent by saying its name and ask Muse to act on objects they are looking at, such as products on shelves or information displayed on a sign.

The company is adding partners including Walmart, Best Buy, Sephora, Ulta and Wayfair for shopping, alongside PayPal and Shop Pay for payments. Productivity integrations include Notion, GitHub, Granola and Box, while Expedia and Instacart are also part of Meta’s expanding connector lineup.

Meta has also demonstrated a digital avatar for Muse that users will be able to interact with through video, while its Mac app is gaining broader computer-control capabilities. According to TechCrunch, the new program gives interested users a way to put themselves forward to test these capabilities before their wider release.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

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