Pension Deductions Announces 2026 Cash Balance Plan Contribution Limits Table by Age and Compensation

Pension Deductions Releases 2026 Contribution Analysis

Pension Deductions has announced the release of its 2026 Cash Balance Plan Contribution Limits by Age and Compensation analysis, providing estimated contribution benchmarks for business owners and self employed professionals.

Published September 18, 2026, the analysis presents estimated maximum cash balance plan contributions for individuals ages 45 through 65 across compensation levels of $100,000, $200,000, $250,000 and $300,000. The analysis is designed to illustrate how age and compensation can affect potential contribution capacity under applicable Internal Revenue Code Section 415 requirements.

Age and Compensation Shape Contribution Estimates

Unlike a 401(k), a cash balance plan does not have one fixed annual contribution amount that applies to every participant. Cash balance plans are a type of defined benefit pension plan, meaning contributions are determined through actuarial calculations based on factors that can include age, compensation, retirement age, plan provisions and applicable benefit limits.

For the Pension Deductions analysis, the contribution shown is the lesser of the participant’s compensation or the actuarially determined amount supported by the applicable Section 415 limits.

The published figures demonstrate how contribution estimates can change as a participant gets older. At $300,000 of compensation, for example, the estimated contribution is $154,511 at age 45, $199,504 at age 50, $257,884 at age 55 and $285,919 at age 57. Beginning at age 58, the illustration reaches $300,000 because compensation becomes the lower limiting amount under the assumptions used in the analysis.

2026 Section 415 Limit and Cash Balance Contributions

The analysis also addresses a common distinction involving the 2026 Section 415 annual defined benefit limit of $290,000. Pension Deductions explains that this figure represents a defined benefit limit rather than a universal annual cash balance plan contribution limit.

Because the contribution required to fund a defined benefit is determined actuarially, the amount that can be contributed in a particular year may differ from the Section 415 benefit limit. Age, compensation, plan provisions and actuarial assumptions all affect the calculation.

Compensation Crossover Points Identified

The analysis identifies points at which compensation becomes the limiting factor under the assumptions used for the table. At $100,000 of compensation, the illustrated contribution is limited to $100,000 across the table. At $200,000, compensation becomes the limiting amount beginning at age 51. At $250,000, the crossover occurs at age 55, while the $300,000 compensation level reaches its crossover point at age 58.

The table illustrates how dramatically contribution capacity can change with age and compensation

These figures are presented as educational benchmarks rather than guaranteed contribution amounts. Actual cash balance plan contributions require consideration of the specific participant, plan design, compensation history, retirement age, prior benefits and applicable actuarial assumptions.

Online Calculator Provides Additional Estimates

Alongside the published table, Pension Deductions provides a Cash Balance Plan Calculator for individuals seeking an initial estimate based on personal age and compensation.

The company states that calculator results are illustrative and should not be used as the contribution amount for an existing plan. Actual contributions for a specific plan must be calculated and certified by an enrolled actuary.

Cash Balance Plans in Retirement Planning

Cash balance plans are commonly used as part of retirement plan structures for business owners and self employed professionals. They can also be combined with 401(k) and profit sharing arrangements, subject to applicable plan, coverage and nondiscrimination requirements.

Pension Deductions provides plan design, actuarial calculations, nondiscrimination testing and retirement plan administration for cash balance plans, defined benefit plans, 401(k) plans and profit sharing plans. The company states that it serves business owners and professional practices across the United States.

About Pension Deductions

Pension Deductions provides retirement plan design, actuarial and consulting services for self-employed individuals, business owners and professional practices across the United States.

The firm specializes in cash balance plans, defined benefit plans, 401(k) plans and profit-sharing plans, including plan design, actuarial calculations, nondiscrimination testing and IRS reporting.

Pension Deductions also provides online defined benefit and cash balance plan calculators designed to give business owners an initial estimate of potential retirement plan contributions.

For more information, visit PensionDeductions.com or email [email protected] .