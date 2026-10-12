AI Assistants Move Into Text Messages as Startups Introduce Agents for Everyday Tasks

AI startups are introducing personal assistants that operate through text messaging platforms, allowing users to manage calendars, send emails, book reservations, and complete other tasks without opening separate applications. Companies including Instinct, Folk, Poke, and Caddy are developing agents that connect to existing services, retain conversation history, and perform actions on users’ behalf.

The sector has attracted substantial investment, led by Instinct’s $1 billion funding round in September 2026, which valued the startup at $10 billion. Instinct previously raised $350 million at a $2.5 billion valuation and remains in private beta.

Instinct allows users to communicate through text or voice while connecting services such as email, calendars, and Google Workspace. Its agent can plan trips, purchase groceries, manage subscriptions, and contact businesses using a dedicated email address. The company has also begun introducing phone-calling capabilities.

Personal AI Agents Connect Across Messaging Platforms

Several competing assistants offer similar functions through existing messaging services. Caddy, available in public beta since April, operates through iMessage and Android’s RCS, identifying appointments, reminders, and follow-up tasks from connected conversations and calendars.

Folk, which entered beta in May, supports iMessage, WhatsApp, and Telegram. It operates through a private cloud computer, allowing it to execute code and complete multi-step tasks, including flight tracking and restaurant reservations. A Pro subscription costs $8.33 monthly.

Other general-purpose assistants include Comma, Iris, Martin, Rene, Pally, Szn, Tab, and Wajo’s Fo. Their capabilities include managing files, conducting research, making calls, and handling purchases, although supported platforms and pricing differ.

Comma is open source and free to start, while Martin subscriptions begin at $21 monthly. Tab emerged from stealth in October at a $300 million valuation, backed by investors including SV Angel and Valar Ventures.

Poke, launched in March, became the first AI agent approved for Apple’s Messages for Business platform in June. Its parent company was acquired by Cognition the following month in a deal valued in the low nine figures.

Family Assistants Handle Scheduling and Household Tasks

Other startups are developing messaging agents specifically for families. Fambot, which raised $3.5 million in pre-seed funding, connects school communications, calendars, and household activities while sending daily summaries through SMS.

Ohai offers household scheduling and meal coordination, with paid subscriptions starting at $9.99 monthly. Ollie, launched in June, provides family organization tools and has achieved SOC 2 compliance, with paid plans starting at $25 monthly.

Orbits also supports household coordination, including restaurant bookings, purchases, appointment changes, and communications with service providers.

Specialized assistants include Miso for travel arrangements, Stanley for content creation, Town for professional workflows, and Tomo for group conversations. Meanwhile, Skye presents contextual information through an iPhone home-screen interface, while Underdog runs locally on users’ computers to keep personal data on their devices.

The growing capabilities of these agents have also raised privacy and security concerns, particularly when assistants receive access to personal accounts, payment information, and communications.

Featured image credits: Magnific.com

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