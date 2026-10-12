Key Crafters Outlines Five Steps for Drivers Facing Lost or Broken Car Keys in County Durham

Key Crafters, a mobile auto locksmith serving County Durham, is advising drivers who lose or break a car key to make several checks before arranging a replacement or vehicle recovery.

“People ring me after an hour on the phone to the dealer, or after being told the car has to go in on a low-loader,” said John Yelland, who runs Key Crafters. “For most cars that simply isn’t the case. I come to wherever the car is — driveway, workplace or supermarket car park — and the new key is cut and programmed there and then.”

Five Steps to Take First

1. Check for a spare. A working key can simplify the process of arranging a car key replacement .

2. Keep the broken key. A snapped blade, damaged case or faulty remote may sometimes be repairable without replacing every component.

3. Prepare proof of ownership. Key Crafters checks photo ID and documents confirming entitlement to the vehicle before producing a replacement key.

4. Ask about the lost key. Depending on the vehicle, a missing key may be removed from the immobiliser so it can no longer start the vehicle.

5. Request the complete price first. Drivers should confirm what a quote includes, including the key, cutting, programming and callout.

Mobile Replacement Across County Durham

Key Crafters provides lost-key replacement, spare keys, cutting and programming, key-fob repairs and all-keys-lost services through its mobile workshop.

Drivers looking for replacement car keys in County Durham can access service across Crook and surrounding communities, with the business covering roughly 15 miles from its base for typical same-day work and travelling farther for selected jobs.

“Drivers searching for replacement car keys in County Durham often assume the dealer is the only option,” Yelland said. “It isn’t. Most cars are £140 to £250 fitted, every key comes with a 12-month warranty, and you’re dealing with the person who actually does the work. No call centre, no subcontractor.”

Yelland served nine years in the RAF before establishing Key Crafters and holds an Ofqual Level 3 qualification in auto locksmithing. The business also provides car key and fob replacement, emergency lockout assistance and specialist vehicle electronics work.

“The person answering your call is the person cutting your key,” he said. “If anything needs sorting afterwards, you know exactly who to ring.”

About Key Crafters Limited

Key Crafters Limited is a mobile auto locksmith based in Crook, County Durham, providing replacement keys, cutting and programming, key-fob repairs, emergency lockouts and vehicle electronics work.

For more information, visit: https://keycrafters.co.uk/services/car-key-replacement/