ByteDance Taps Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, and JPMorgan for Massive Loan

Sep 3, 2024

ByteDance Taps Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, and JPMorgan for Massive Loan

ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, is reportedly securing a $9.5 billion loan from banks, marking the largest dollar-denominated corporate loan in Asia outside of Japan.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the financing will be coordinated by Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, and JPMorgan. This loan, which has a maturity period of three years with an option to extend up to five years, will partially be used to refinance an existing $5 billion dual-tranche facility, as reported by Bloomberg News. The sources chose to remain anonymous due to the confidential nature of the discussions.

