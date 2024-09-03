ByteDance Taps Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, and JPMorgan for Massive Loan

ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, is reportedly securing a $9.5 billion loan from banks, marking the largest dollar-denominated corporate loan in Asia outside of Japan.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the financing will be coordinated by Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, and JPMorgan. This loan, which has a maturity period of three years with an option to extend up to five years, will partially be used to refinance an existing $5 billion dual-tranche facility, as reported by Bloomberg News. The sources chose to remain anonymous due to the confidential nature of the discussions.

