AI News Anchors Debut in Venezuela to Shield Journalists from Crackdown

Venezuela’s latest attempt to protect journalists amid ongoing government crackdowns involves using artificial intelligence (AI) news anchors to deliver headlines. Named “El Pana” and “La Chama,” these AI-generated figures were introduced by Connectas, a Colombia-based organization led by Carlos Huertas, as part of “Operation Retweet.” This initiative aims to disseminate news from various independent media outlets in Venezuela while safeguarding human reporters from potential arrests. The AI anchors look, sound, and move convincingly like real people, offering a form of digital camouflage against the risks faced by journalists on the ground.

Huertas emphasized that employing AI for news presentation provides a crucial layer of protection for reporters. At least ten journalists have been detained since mid-June, with eight still in custody on charges ranging from terrorism to other serious accusations, according to Reporters Without Borders. By using AI, Connectas hopes to sidestep the increasing persecution of journalists, as virtual anchors cannot be targeted by law enforcement. This approach blends technology with journalism to maintain a flow of information amidst heightened government repression.

The crackdown on journalists is seen by Venezuela’s opposition and human rights organizations as part of a broader effort by the government to silence dissent amid a contentious election dispute. Following the July 28 election, both President Nicolas Maduro and the opposition claimed victory, leading to a wave of protests. The government’s response, termed “Operation Knock Knock,” has led to at least 27 deaths and approximately 2,400 arrests, alongside continued detentions of opposition figures and protestors. Meanwhile, Maduro’s administration has labeled the protestors as fascists incited by foreign powers, accusations that the United States has denied.

Despite repeated requests, Venezuela’s communications ministry has not commented on the AI news initiative or the arrests of journalists. As the situation continues to unfold, the use of AI anchors may represent a new frontier in the struggle between independent media and government authorities in Venezuela.

Featured Image courtesy of FluentU

Follow us for more updates on Venezuela’s AI Anchors.