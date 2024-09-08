Microsoft Launches 5G Surface Pros for Business Customers

Microsoft is adding 5G capabilities to its latest Surface Pro models aimed at business customers.

The company announced that the 5G-enabled versions of the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Pro (Copilot+) for Business will be available starting September 26. These enterprise-focused devices follow the consumer models launched in June but come with the added benefit of bulk purchasing options for IT departments via Microsoft’s enterprise resellers.

Pre-orders for the Wi-Fi versions of the Surface Pro and Surface Laptop for Business began last month, with shipping set to start on September 10.

This month, Surface devices that are designed for the era of ​#AI are available to business customers. From enhanced versatility with 5G on the Microsoft Surface Pro 10 and 11th edition, to the Surface Copilot+ PCs with the latest Snapdragon® X Elite and X Plus processors, these… pic.twitter.com/mdoxFmes1Q — Microsoft Surface (@surface) September 4, 2024

The introduction of 5G connectivity is designed to offer instant internet access for users on the go, especially appealing to professionals who need reliable mobile data while traveling across the U.S. This upgrade gives the new Surface Pros an edge over the previous Surface Pro 9, which was hampered by a slower Qualcomm chip and lacked Microsoft’s latest Windows on Arm optimizations, including faster emulation for older applications.

However, one drawback is that Microsoft is still utilizing older Intel chips, with the Surface Pro 10 for Business running on the first-generation Core Ultra chips, rather than the newly introduced Core Ultra 200V.

In addition to the Surface Pro updates, Microsoft will release a full-sized Surface Keyboard featuring a Copilot key on October 11.

The pricing for these business-oriented Surface devices reflects their high-end specs. The Copilot+ Surface Pro for Business starts at $1,400, featuring a 10-core Snapdragon X Plus processor, 256GB of storage, and 16GB of RAM. The Surface Pro 10 for Business will cost $1,800, equipped with a Core Ultra 135 processor and the same storage and memory options. Both models’ limited storage capacities make 5G connectivity a practical addition for those needing to rely on cloud storage for larger files.

Featured Image courtesy of Microsoft

