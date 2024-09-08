DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Blockchain Latest

Federal Reserve Issues Cease and Desist to Texas Bank Over Crypto Firm Dealings

ByDayne Lee

Sep 8, 2024

Federal Reserve Issues Cease and Desist to Texas Bank Over Crypto Firm Dealings

The Federal Reserve has issued a cease and desist order to United Texas Bank, highlighting “significant deficiencies” in the bank’s risk management and its interactions with cryptocurrency clients. This regulatory action underscores ongoing concerns within the U.S. banking sector regarding compliance with stringent anti-money laundering (AML) standards and the Bank Secrecy Act (BSA).

On September 4th, the Federal Reserve’s order revealed findings from a May examination of United Texas Bank. The examination brought to light various shortcomings in the bank’s corporate governance, including lapses in oversight by the bank’s board of directors and senior management. The identified deficiencies were particularly pronounced in the areas of foreign correspondent banking and dealings with virtual currency customers, where the bank struggled to manage risks and adhere to legal and regulatory frameworks.

Bank’s Response and Corrective Measures

Following the Fed’s findings, United Texas Bank has reportedly taken steps to fortify its compliance with the BSA and enhance its AML program. The bank’s board of directors has committed to devising a formal plan to strengthen their oversight of these compliance efforts. Despite the challenges, United Texas Bank, which manages approximately $1 billion in assets and employs 75 people, is actively working to address the deficiencies noted by the Fed.

This action against United Texas Bank is part of a broader trend, as evidenced by a similar enforcement action taken in August against Customers Bancorp and its subsidiary, Customers Bank, in Pennsylvania. These banks faced scrutiny over risk management deficiencies identified during examinations by the Federal Reserve, indicating a possible pattern of heightened regulatory oversight of institutions dealing with cryptocurrencies.

Accusations of Government Overreach

The series of enforcement actions has sparked debate within the cryptocurrency community, with some proponents suggesting that these measures are part of a deliberate strategy to restrict banks’ interactions with the crypto industry—a campaign referred to by its critics as “Operation Chokepoint 2.0.” Dan Spuller, a prominent figure at the Blockchain Association, views the cease and desist order against United Texas Bank as a continuation of this alleged campaign.

BankDate of ActionKey Issues IdentifiedRegulatory Response
United Texas BankSeptember 4Risk management, compliance lapsesCease and desist, corrective plan
Customers BancorpAugust 8Risk management deficienciesCease and desist, ongoing corrections

The Federal Reserve’s recent actions against United Texas Bank and Customers Bancorp highlight the ongoing challenges and regulatory scrutiny facing banks that engage with the cryptocurrency sector. As banks navigate these complex regulatory waters, the broader implications for the financial industry and the crypto space remain significant. Institutions must balance innovation with stringent compliance requirements, a task that continues to reshape the landscape of financial services in the age of digital currencies.

As the situation unfolds, the financial sector’s approach to managing risk and compliance in the face of evolving digital asset markets will undoubtedly influence future regulatory frameworks and the operational strategies of crypto-friendly banks.

Featured image credit: rawpixel via Freepik

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR

Dayne Lee

With a foundation in financial day trading, I transitioned to my current role as an editor, where I prioritize accuracy and reader engagement in our content. I excel in collaborating with writers to ensure top-quality news coverage. This shift from finance to journalism has been both challenging and rewarding, driving my commitment to editorial excellence.

Related News

Mastercard Enhances Non-Custodial Crypto Spending Through New Partnership
Sep 8, 2024 Dayne Lee
Microsoft Launches 5G Surface Pros for Business Customers
Sep 8, 2024 Hilary Ong
YouTube Limits Teens’ Exposure to Idealized Fitness and Body Image Content
Sep 8, 2024 Hilary Ong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801