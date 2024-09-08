Kamala Harris’ Campaign Utilizes Super PAC for Crypto Donations, Not Direct Contributions

Amidst the dynamic and increasingly digital landscape of political campaigning, Coinbase’s Chief Financial Officer Alesia Haas highlighted at Citi’s 2024 Global TMT Conference in New York how U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is engaging with cryptocurrency for her presidential campaign. While initial reports suggested direct crypto donations through Coinbase’s Commerce platform, clarifications reveal that these contributions are being channeled through the Future Forward political action committee (PAC).

Crypto’s Role in the 2024 Presidential Campaign

During her speech on September 4, Haas pointed out Vice President Harris’s potential to attract voters by advocating for crypto-friendly policies. She mentioned that Harris’s campaign was linked to crypto contributions, which led to misconceptions about direct crypto donations. However, a spokesperson for the Harris campaign later clarified that crypto donations were facilitated via the Future Forward PAC, not directly through the campaign. This super PAC has amassed over $163 million to support Harris’s bid against Republican nominee Donald Trump.

The involvement of PACs like Future Forward in U.S. elections is significant, with substantial sums being directed toward influencing electoral outcomes. Future Forward itself played a major role in the 2020 elections with a $150 million contribution towards then-Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign. Notably, the PAC is expected to continue its influential role following Biden’s announcement not to seek reelection in 2024.

The Intersection of Crypto and Political Funding

The integration of cryptocurrency in political funding has brought additional layers of complexity and scrutiny. FTX executives, including the now-infamous Sam Bankman-Fried, had previously contributed to Future Forward, highlighting the growing intersection of crypto finances and political campaigns. These funds are now under scrutiny and could be subject to forfeiture in the ongoing criminal case against FTX executives.

Coinbase, a major player in the crypto exchange market, is also significantly involved in political funding through its support of the Fairshake PAC. Paul Grewal, Coinbase’s chief legal officer, noted the company’s strategic focus on House races, although maintaining contact with both Harris and Trump campaign officials. This highlights the broader strategies employed by crypto-related entities to influence U.S. political landscapes through targeted funding and support of key campaigns.

Entity Contribution Mechanism Amount Raised/Spent Political Impact Future Forward PAC Direct financial support and crypto contributions $163 million raised Supports Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign Fairshake PAC Funded by crypto companies including Coinbase N/A Focus on House races, contact with presidential campaigns Commonwealth Unity Fund Crypto industry donors $1.3 million spent Supported John Deaton in Massachusetts primary

The utilization of crypto donations through PACs rather than direct campaign contributions reflects a cautious yet strategic approach to integrating digital assets into the political funding framework. As the 2024 U.S. elections approach, the role of cryptocurrency in campaign finance continues to evolve, presenting both opportunities and challenges in the political domain.

As political campaigns increasingly intersect with digital finance, the strategies employed by candidates and their supporting PACs will likely become a focal point for both regulatory oversight and electoral strategy discussions.

Featured image credit: Gage Skidmore via Flickr

