DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Asia-Pacific Latest Technology

Fintech Drip Capital Raises $113 Million to Support SMB Growth

ByYasmeeta Oon

Sep 8, 2024

Fintech Drip Capital Raises $113 Million to Support SMB Growth

Drip Capital, a Palo Alto-based fintech company that provides working capital to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), has secured $113 million in funding to further expand its operations. This latest investment includes $23 million in equity from Japanese institutional investors GMO Payment Gateway and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, along with $90 million in debt financing led by the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and East West Bank. Drip Capital plans to use the debt to offer more working capital loans to SMBs and the equity to scale its company and product offerings.

Founded to address the financial hurdles SMBs face, Drip Capital helps businesses like Dhaval Agri, India’s largest sesame seed exporter, by offering flexible working capital solutions. Traditional banking systems in India, which rely heavily on collateral, often limit the growth potential of companies like Dhaval Agri. Since partnering with Drip Capital in 2019, Dhaval Agri’s business volume has increased by 50%, highlighting the startup’s potential impact on other similar businesses.

Drip Capital’s business model revolves around advancing up to $2.5 million by purchasing customers’ accounts receivable invoices, thus providing companies with cash flow to pay suppliers while awaiting customer payments. It also offers up to $5 million in accounts payable financing to help importers. Currently, Drip Capital serves 9,000 to 10,000 businesses, with around 60% of its clients based in India and the rest from the U.S. and Mexico. The company is already profitable and is targeting 40% year-on-year growth over the next two years.

In addition to expanding its client base, Drip Capital has introduced new products like foreign exchange services through its partnership with Barclays, as well as a pilot sourcing platform to connect buyers and suppliers. It has also applied for a non-banking financial company (NBFC) license to cater to domestic businesses in India.

This investment comes almost three years after Drip Capital’s $40 million Series C round in 2021. Co-founder and CEO Pushkar Mukewar noted that the company’s focus on achieving profitability allowed them to raise only the necessary equity for their next growth phase while minimizing dilution.

Featured Image courtesy of The Star

Follow us for more updates on Drip Capital’s growth opportunities.

Yasmeeta Oon

Just a girl trying to break into the world of journalism, constantly on the hunt for the next big story to share.

Related News

Surge in Crypto Lobbying: Coinbase Tops with 3,475% Increase in Expenditure Since 2017
Sep 8, 2024 Dayne Lee
Kamala Harris’ Campaign Utilizes Super PAC for Crypto Donations, Not Direct Contributions
Sep 8, 2024 Dayne Lee
Visa Launches New Tool to Make It Safer to Pay Merchants Directly From Your Bank Account
Sep 8, 2024 Hilary Ong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801