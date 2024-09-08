Surge in Crypto Lobbying: Coinbase Tops with 3,475% Increase in Expenditure Since 2017

The landscape of crypto lobbying has seen a dramatic escalation over recent years, with major companies like Coinbase at the forefront of these efforts to shape legislative outcomes in the United States.

According to a report from Social Capital Markets dated September 5, Coinbase has amplified its lobbying spending by an astonishing 3,475% over the last seven years, escalating from $80,000 in 2017 to $2.86 million in 2023. This significant rise underscores the crypto exchange’s proactive stance in navigating the regulatory environment.

Ripple Labs and other crypto firms also markedly increased their lobbying efforts, with Ripple’s expenditure soaring by 1,780% from $50,000 to $940,000 in the same period. Binance.US and stablecoin issuer Tether have similarly escalated their lobbying budgets, investing $1.2 million each in 2023, while decentralized exchange Uniswap and fintech powerhouse Block Inc. spent $280,000 and $1.7 million, respectively.

These increased lobbying efforts come at a time when crypto firms face heightened legal and regulatory challenges. Ripple has been entangled in a prolonged legal dispute with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) since 2020 concerning the sale of its XRP token. Similarly, Binance.US and Coinbase have confronted regulatory hurdles, with the SEC filing lawsuits against both companies for operating as unregistered entities and offering unregistered securities, respectively.

The Constitutional Right to Lobby

In the United States, lobbying is not only permitted but is also a right protected under the First Amendment of the Constitution, which safeguards the ability to petition the government for a redress of grievances. This ensures that individuals and organizations can legally influence public officials and legislation.

Crypto firms lobbying in Washington are primarily advocating for more definitive regulatory frameworks to replace the ambiguous legal environment that currently governs digital asset firms. This push aims to move the industry away from the prevailing uncertainties and establish a more stable operational ground.

The Financial Magnitude of Lobbying Efforts

Since 2017, the total lobbying expenditures by the crypto sector in the US have increased by 1,386%, with nearly 60% of this $131.91 million total spent in just the last two years—amounting to $78.94 million between 2022 and 2023.

Key players like Apollo Global Management and the Managed Funds Association have also heavily invested in lobbying. Apollo spent $7.56 million in 2023, accumulating a total of $28.7 million over seven years, while the Managed Funds Association expended $2.86 million in 2023, totaling $21.9 million since 2017.

Company 2023 Expenditure % Increase Since 2017 Total Since 2017 Coinbase $2.86 million 3,475% Not specified Ripple Labs $940,000 1,780% Not specified Binance.US $1.2 million 656% Not specified Tether $1.2 million Not specified Not specified Block Inc. $1.7 million Not specified Not specified

The increase in lobbying expenditures by crypto firms highlights the sector’s proactive efforts to influence policy and regulatory developments. As the industry continues to mature, these lobbying activities are critical in shaping the legal landscape that will define the future of cryptocurrency operations and their integration into broader financial systems.

Featured image credit: Marco Verch via CCNull

