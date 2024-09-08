Tencent Cloud to Expand Palm Verification Technology Globally

Tencent Cloud, a subsidiary of Tencent Holdings Ltd, is set to introduce its advanced palm verification technology to the global market. This system, which has seen widespread use in China for payments, security access, and e-KYC processes, represents the company’s latest push in global AI technology expansion. Tencent Cloud AI global commercialization director Eric Li shared the news at the Tencent Global Digital Ecosystem Summit 2024, where he emphasized the growing demand for such technology across industries and countries.

Tencent Cloud AI global commercialisation director Eric Li. (Image credit: The Edge Malaysia)

Although specific details of the global rollout remain under wraps, Li confirmed that Tencent Cloud is partnering with several global entities to license palm verification technology. Already piloted in countries like Indonesia with Telkomsel, the solution offers enhanced security and privacy compared to face verification, handling large-scale operations efficiently. The technology currently has 10 million users in China, and according to Li, it has operated without a single error.

In addition to palm verification, Tencent Cloud plans to introduce other AI-enabled products to international markets, including its knowledge engine platform, digital human, and e-KYC solutions. The digital human system can generate intelligent, visual, and interactive avatars for use in multi-modal human-computer interactions.

Tencent Cloud is accelerating its AI expansion across Asia, having seen over 50% growth year-on-year in the region. The company is developing AI models in various local languages, such as Japanese, Korean, and Malay, while focusing on compliance with local laws and understanding regional markets. Tencent Cloud has already established strategic partnerships and completed regulatory processes for its e-KYC solution in Malaysia and Indonesia, with further deployments underway in Singapore.

Featured Image courtesy of moneyandbanking.co.th

