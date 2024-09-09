Meta Brings Third-Party Chat Integration to WhatsApp and Messenger in Europe

Meta is updating WhatsApp and Messenger in Europe to allow users to communicate with people on third-party messaging services. This update, aimed at complying with the European Union’s Digital Markets Act, introduces a feature called third-party chats. Users will be able to connect with individuals on external platforms, enhancing interoperability across messaging services.

In a company post on September 6, Meta revealed it has spent months gathering feedback from users to determine the best approach for third-party chats. As a result, WhatsApp and Messenger now include notifications informing users when new third-party messaging services become available.

Additionally, Meta has created an onboarding process to guide users through setting up and managing third-party chats. Users can customize their experience by choosing which apps to receive messages from and organizing their inbox accordingly. For instance, they can opt to receive third-party messages in a separate folder, in their current inbox, or in a combined format.

Meta has also introduced several familiar features to third-party chats, such as reactions, direct replies, typing indicators, and read receipts. However, more advanced options like group creation, voice calls, and video calls are scheduled to launch in 2027.

Meta acknowledged the technical complexity of integrating third-party chats while maintaining privacy and security. Despite progress, the company emphasized that there is still much work to be done in this area.

