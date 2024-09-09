Malaysia Scraps DNS Traffic Rerouting Plan Following Public Backlash

Malaysia has halted its plan to reroute web traffic through local DNS servers following public outcry over potential online censorship and negative impacts on the country’s digital economy. Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil announced on social media platform X that the directive, initially set to take effect on September 30, has been shelved. This decision was made after taking into account feedback from the public and discussions with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

The plan had raised concerns as it would have forced internet users relying on third-party DNS servers, such as Google and Cloudflare, to have their traffic redirected through servers managed by Malaysian ISPs. Critics, including lawmakers from the ruling coalition, argued that the policy could hinder Malaysia’s digital economy, which has recently seen major investments from tech companies like Microsoft, Amazon, Nvidia, and Google. They also raised cybersecurity concerns, including the risk of DNS poisoning, where hackers could manipulate web traffic.

MCMC defended the plan, claiming it aimed to protect vulnerable groups from harmful content such as online gambling, phishing, and scams. They stated that DNS redirection would allow the blocking of malicious websites while ensuring legitimate ones remained accessible. The commission also reported having blocked over 24,000 harmful websites since 2018. While MCMC described the measure as a safeguard, critics deemed it excessive, with some calling it “draconian.”

Fahmi acknowledged that online crime remains a significant concern but assured the public that further consultations with stakeholders would be conducted to find a balanced approach to ensure online safety. The controversy comes at a time when Malaysia is already under increased scrutiny for its handling of online content, including a proposal to license social media platforms.

Featured Image courtesy of Pixabay

Follow us for more updates on Malaysia’s plans on DNS.