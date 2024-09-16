Scientists Create Microscopic Robots to Treat Brain Aneurysms Safely

Scientists have developed microscopic robots capable of treating brain aneurysms with unprecedented precision, offering a potential alternative to invasive brain surgeries.

An international team, including researchers from the University of Edinburgh, engineered these nanorobots to safely and accurately deliver life-saving medications to the brain. This advancement comes in the context of a global health challenge, as brain aneurysms claim approximately 500,000 lives annually.

The robots, measuring only 295 nanometers in diameter—about one-twentieth the size of a human red blood cell—are designed with magnetic cores and coated with thrombin, a clotting agent used to treat aneurysms. By comparison, a typical virus measures around 100 nanometers, and most bacteria are about 1,000 nanometers in size. The coating on these nanorobots is engineered to melt at specific temperatures, allowing doctors to release the medication in a controlled and targeted manner.

Object Size (Nanometers) Nanorobots 295 Human Red Blood Cell ~6,000 Typical Virus ~100 Most Bacteria ~1,000

The scientists control the release of the medication by heating the robots using an alternating magnetic field, carefully regulated to prevent damage to the surrounding brain tissue. The process maintains a temperature below 122 degrees Fahrenheit (50 degrees Celsius), a critical threshold to ensure the delicate brain tissue is not harmed.

Nanorobots Tested on Rabbits Show Promising Results

During laboratory trials, the research team, which included clinicians from Shanghai Sixth People’s Hospital, tested the nanorobots in both lab models and living subjects. In these experiments, doctors injected billions of nanorobots into an artery and used magnetic fields, combined with medical imaging technology, to guide them precisely to the site of the aneurysm. The trials were conducted on rabbits, where scientists artificially induced aneurysms in the carotid arteries, which are responsible for delivering blood to the brain and head.

The results were promising. Two weeks after the procedure, the researchers monitored the rabbits and found that the treated aneurysms exhibited stable clot formation. Crucially, these clots did not obstruct the overall blood flow to the brain, instead sealing off the weakened blood vessels at the aneurysm sites. This outcome demonstrates the precision and safety of the nanorobot approach, which offers a less invasive option compared to conventional brain surgery.

Reduced Risks Compared to Traditional Treatments

Current treatments for brain aneurysms typically involve threading a microcatheter through blood vessels to place metal coils or stents inside the aneurysm. This process can be both time-consuming and risky, with potential complications such as:

Rejection of materials : The body may reject the metal coils or stents used in conventional treatments.

: The body may reject the metal coils or stents used in conventional treatments. Adverse side effects : Patients often need anti-blood-clotting medications, which can lead to significant side effects.

: Patients often need anti-blood-clotting medications, which can lead to significant side effects. Lengthy, invasive surgeries: Traditional methods require the brain to remain exposed for hours during surgery.

The nanorobot method, by contrast, does not require such extended invasive procedures, reducing the risks and complications associated with conventional brain surgeries.

Dr. Qi Zhou, from the University of Edinburgh’s School of Engineering and one of the study’s co-leads, stated that nanorobots have the potential to “open new frontiers in medicine,” allowing for surgical procedures with fewer risks and greater precision. He highlighted that these robots could target drugs with pinpoint accuracy in areas of the body that are typically difficult to reach.

Further Testing Needed Before Human Trials Begin

While the results from these trials are encouraging, the research team has emphasized the need for further testing before the technology can be used in human patients. Specifically, they plan to conduct more extensive trials on animals and improve the control systems that guide the nanorobots, allowing them to navigate deeper within the brain. The rabbits in the current study had aneurysms located in shallow parts of the brain, enabling the researchers to demonstrate the technology’s feasibility.

In addition to treating aneurysms, the study concluded that this nanorobot technology could be adapted for other medical applications. For example, the researchers have also designed nanorobots that could potentially remove blood clots, which may be useful in treating stroke victims in the future.

