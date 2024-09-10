South Korean Executive Detained Again Over Alleged Samsung Chip Technology Leak

A South Korean executive, Choi Jinseog, has been detained again over fresh allegations of technology theft related to Samsung Electronics’ semiconductor operations. Choi, previously accused of stealing sensitive chip processing information, is now facing new charges of being involved in the theft of 20-nanometre DRAM chip technology, according to a court official and his lawyer. The Seoul Central District Court issued the detention warrant on Thursday, citing concerns that Choi might flee.

Choi, who once led a chipmaking venture in China, has been embroiled in a high-profile industrial espionage case since July 2023. Although he was initially arrested and released on bail last November, the executive has denied all charges against him. His lawyer, Kim Pilsung, told Reuters that the information Choi is accused of stealing is publicly available, and Choi has not yet been indicted for the new allegations.

Samsung has not commented on the case. The situation reflects South Korea’s ongoing efforts to curb industrial espionage, particularly amid concerns over China’s progress in chip manufacturing. Choi, who was once a prominent figure in the country’s semiconductor industry, was initially indicted in June 2023, with accusations that he sought to build a chip factory in China using sensitive information developed by Samsung.

