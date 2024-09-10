DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Asia-Pacific Latest Technology

South Korean Executive Detained Again Over Alleged Samsung Chip Technology Leak

ByYasmeeta Oon

Sep 10, 2024

South Korean Executive Detained Again Over Alleged Samsung Chip Technology Leak

A South Korean executive, Choi Jinseog, has been detained again over fresh allegations of technology theft related to Samsung Electronics’ semiconductor operations. Choi, previously accused of stealing sensitive chip processing information, is now facing new charges of being involved in the theft of 20-nanometre DRAM chip technology, according to a court official and his lawyer. The Seoul Central District Court issued the detention warrant on Thursday, citing concerns that Choi might flee.

Choi, who once led a chipmaking venture in China, has been embroiled in a high-profile industrial espionage case since July 2023. Although he was initially arrested and released on bail last November, the executive has denied all charges against him. His lawyer, Kim Pilsung, told Reuters that the information Choi is accused of stealing is publicly available, and Choi has not yet been indicted for the new allegations.

Samsung has not commented on the case. The situation reflects South Korea’s ongoing efforts to curb industrial espionage, particularly amid concerns over China’s progress in chip manufacturing. Choi, who was once a prominent figure in the country’s semiconductor industry, was initially indicted in June 2023, with accusations that he sought to build a chip factory in China using sensitive information developed by Samsung.

Featured Image courtesy of Medium

Follow us for more updates.

Yasmeeta Oon

Just a girl trying to break into the world of journalism, constantly on the hunt for the next big story to share.

Related News

Quasar Markets Announces Major Milestone with AI Integration, International Expansion, and Enhanced Features
Sep 10, 2024 Ethan Lin
Apple’s iPhone 16 Launch Event Recap: Apple Watch Series 10, AirPods 4, iOS 18 and more
Sep 10, 2024 Hilary Ong
Venezuelan Election Crisis Highlights Challenges for U.S. Policy on Migration Causes
Sep 10, 2024 Dayne Lee

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801