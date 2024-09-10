Venezuelan Election Crisis Highlights Challenges for U.S. Policy on Migration Causes

As the U.S. gears up for the upcoming presidential debate, former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are set to clash over border security and immigration policy. Trump is expected to criticize Harris for her role as a border czar, blaming her for failures in handling the crisis. Harris is likely to respond by highlighting Trump’s obstruction of a key bipartisan border security deal in Congress.

Developments in Venezuela

Just two days before the debate, the political situation in Venezuela has dramatically shifted. Edmundo González Urrutia, recognized by the U.S. as the winner of Venezuela’s July 28 presidential election, has fled to Spain. This move came as President Nicolás Maduro intensified his crackdown and issued an arrest warrant for González.

These developments underscore the complex dynamics the U.S. faces in Latin America, particularly in countries like Venezuela that are significant sources of migration. Fernando Rodriguez, a professor at the Josef Korbel School of International Studies, notes that the entrenched nature of authoritarian regimes like Maduro’s makes external influence challenging and often ineffective.

The U.S. has long utilized sanctions as a strategy to prompt changes in Venezuela, starting from the George W. Bush administration and intensifying under Trump with “maximum pressure” sanctions. However, Maduro’s regime has persisted, exacerbating Venezuela’s economic and humanitarian crises. This has led to a spike in Venezuelan migrants at the U.S. border.

President Joe Biden attempted to mitigate some of Trump’s more severe sanctions, allowing companies like Chevron to operate in Venezuela to foster negotiations between Maduro’s government and the opposition. Despite these efforts, Maduro has failed to move towards fair elections, leading Biden to reinstate some restrictions.

A government body in Venezuela, filled with Maduro’s supporters, declared him the winner of the recent election without releasing detailed vote tallies. Opposition leaders contest these results, claiming González won 70% of the vote. The questionable election outcome has sparked deadly protests, met with severe repression by Maduro’s forces.

Internationally, many countries, including the U.S. and several in Latin America and Europe, have refused to recognize Maduro’s victory. The limited influence of this international coalition means there are few viable options for addressing the situation in Venezuela without exacerbating the country’s economic conditions and driving more migration.

U.S. Immigration Policy and Venezuelan Migrants

As vice president, Harris was charged with addressing the root causes of migration from the Northern Triangle but did not directly oversee border enforcement. Her focus has been on improving living conditions in these regions to prevent migration. However, the effectiveness of these initiatives remains a topic of debate.

Meanwhile, the number of Venezuelans encountered at the U.S. southwest border is on track to exceed last year’s total, highlighting ongoing challenges. Biden has resumed deportations of Venezuelans as part of election negotiations and has also set up programs for legal entry and granted temporary protected status to some.

The U.S.’s role in Venezuelan politics and its impact on migration illustrate the intricate balance between foreign policy, humanitarian concerns, and domestic immigration issues. As the presidential debate approaches, these topics will likely be at the forefront of discussions on how best to manage and mitigate the complex factors driving people from their home countries.

Featured image credit: Leon Hernandez via The Dialogue

