Crypto Scammers Use Deepfakes of Apple CEO Tim Cook During iPhone 16 Livestream

YouTube was recently inundated with fraudulent livestreams featuring deepfake videos of Apple CEO Tim Cook, who was depicted promoting cryptocurrency scams. This surge in scam content occurred simultaneously with Apple’s official livestream event on September 9, where the tech giant showcased its latest generation of iPhones.

On September 9, several scam livestreams surfaced on YouTube, featuring an artificial intelligence-generated impersonation of Tim Cook. These fraudulent streams urged viewers to send Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Tether (USDT), or Dogecoin (DOGE) to a “contribution address,” promising that Apple would return double the amount deposited.

The deepfake Tim Cook falsely claimed, “Once you complete your deposit, the system will automatically process it and send back double the amount of the cryptocurrency you deposited.” This type of scam is commonly known as a “double-your-money” scheme, where scammers promise to double the amount of cryptocurrency sent to them but instead keep the funds.

Coinciding with Apple’s Event

These scam livestreams were timed to coincide with Apple’s official “Glowtime” event, which was also livestreamed on YouTube. During this event, Apple introduced its new iPhone 16 models. One of the scam streams was particularly deceptive, as it was featured on a YouTube channel that appeared to be “Apple US,” complete with a verified checkmark to add legitimacy.

The fraudulent videos attracted considerable attention, with some bogus streams amassing hundreds of thousands of views. However, it is suspected that many of these views were generated by bots to create an illusion of credibility and attract more unsuspecting victims.

YouTube’s support team responded to the issue by acknowledging the scam in a post on September 9 and urged users to report the fraudulent videos using the official reporting tool. In response to the reports, the sham videos have since been removed, and the accounts associated with them have been closed.

Rising Threat of Deepfake Scams

This incident reflects a growing trend of scammers using deepfake technology to deceive users. High-profile individuals and major events have increasingly become targets for such schemes. For instance, in June, the Australian broadcaster Seven had its YouTube news channel hijacked by crypto scammers who posted videos featuring a deepfake Elon Musk discussing cryptocurrency.

Similarly, during the same month, YouTube was flooded with deepfake videos of Musk, coinciding with the launch of SpaceX’s Starship rocket. These videos also involved fraudulent schemes, asking viewers to deposit cryptocurrency into fake double-your-money schemes.

Concerns Over AI-Generated Content

The rise in deepfake scams has amplified concerns about the misuse of AI-generated content. The World Economic Forum’s 2024 “Global Risks Report” highlights the potential negative impacts of AI technologies, including their use in fraud and deception. As deepfake technology becomes more sophisticated, it poses a significant challenge for platforms and users alike in distinguishing between genuine and fraudulent content.

The recent scam involving deepfake videos of Tim Cook during Apple’s iPhone 16 livestream illustrates the escalating threat of cryptocurrency fraud driven by advanced AI technology. The simultaneous occurrence of these scams with a major tech event underscores the need for heightened vigilance and robust countermeasures against digital fraud. As scammers continue to exploit technological advancements for deceptive purposes, it is crucial for both individuals and platforms to remain alert and proactive in combating these threats.

