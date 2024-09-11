Chinese Firm Buys Samsung SDI’s Polarizing Film Business for $836 Million

Samsung SDI has announced its decision to sell its polarizing film business to Wuxi Hengxin Optoelectronic Materials, a Chinese firm, for 1.12 trillion won ($836.47 million). This sale includes the manufacturing and sales facilities located in South Korea’s Cheongju and Suwon regions, along with full ownership of its overseas unit in Wuxi, China.

In a regulatory filing, the South Korean battery maker explained that this move allows the company to prioritize investments in materials for semiconductors, organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs), and batteries. The shift aims to enhance competitiveness and create greater synergy with its core battery business through ongoing investments.

Featured Image courtesy of Asia Financial

