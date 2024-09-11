DMR News

Chinese Firm Buys Samsung SDI’s Polarizing Film Business for $836 Million

ByYasmeeta Oon

Sep 11, 2024

Samsung SDI has announced its decision to sell its polarizing film business to Wuxi Hengxin Optoelectronic Materials, a Chinese firm, for 1.12 trillion won ($836.47 million). This sale includes the manufacturing and sales facilities located in South Korea’s Cheongju and Suwon regions, along with full ownership of its overseas unit in Wuxi, China.

In a regulatory filing, the South Korean battery maker explained that this move allows the company to prioritize investments in materials for semiconductors, organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs), and batteries. The shift aims to enhance competitiveness and create greater synergy with its core battery business through ongoing investments.

Featured Image courtesy of Asia Financial

Yasmeeta Oon

Just a girl trying to break into the world of journalism, constantly on the hunt for the next big story to share.

