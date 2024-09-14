Malaysia Partners with China to Advance UAV Technology Development

Malaysia is set to strengthen its technological capabilities in unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) development through a collaboration with China’s Honeycomb Aerospace Technologies (Beijing) Co Ltd, the third-largest UAV manufacturer in the country. The partnership, involving MARA Aerospace & Technologies Sdn Bhd, will focus on the transfer of expertise and technology to locally develop UAV systems. This initiative aims to meet the growing demands for UAV technology, both locally and internationally, particularly in agriculture and border surveillance.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr. Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announced that this collaboration would see the first UAV assembly taking place next month at the University Kuala Lumpur Malaysian Institute of Aviation Technology (UniKL MIAT), with an initial production target of 3,000 units per year. By next year, the company plans to invest RM100 million to establish a permanent facility aimed at training students in technical and vocational education and training (TVET).

This collaboration was formalized with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Mara Aerospace & Technologies Sdn Bhd and Honeycomb Aerospace, witnessed by Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid. The agreement outlines a focus on UAV assembly, manufacturing, and regional market supply. MARA Corporation Group CEO Zulkarnain Taman and Honeycomb Aerospace General Manager Liu Tiejun signed the MOU, with key officials such as MARA chairman Datuk Dr. Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki and MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong present at the ceremony.

The UAV systems produced under this collaboration will have an operational radius of 300km and are expected to be utilized in the agricultural sector, particularly for tasks such as spraying and fertilizing on Felcra padi estates nationwide. Ahmad Zahid emphasized the long-term benefits of the partnership, highlighting that Honeycomb Aerospace, with a production capacity of over 300,000 units annually, has identified new areas for future technology deployment, strengthening the collaboration’s potential impact on Malaysia’s technological advancement.

This cooperation aligns with Malaysia’s efforts to develop UAV technology at home, offering valuable opportunities for students at UniKL MIAT to receive hands-on training and exposure to the latest UAV developments. The Deputy Prime Minister highlighted Honeycomb Aerospace’s commitment to a lasting partnership with Mara Corporation, signaling the potential for ongoing growth in the field.

Featured Image courtesy of Space.com

