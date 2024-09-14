DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Technology

Google Brings Back Archived Web Pages with Internet Archive

ByHilary Ong

Sep 14, 2024

Google Brings Back Archived Web Pages with Internet Archive

Google has begun incorporating links to the Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine directly in its search results, providing users with access to archived versions of web pages. This update follows the earlier removal of Google’s cached web page feature, which left many without an easy way to view older versions of websites.

The collaboration with the Internet Archive brings back a similar function, allowing users to revisit snapshots of websites from different periods, sometimes dating back decades.

The Internet Archive, which hosts billions of saved web pages, announced the change through its blog. The Wayback Machine is a valuable resource for anyone wanting to track changes to websites over time, making it possible to see how content or layout may have evolved.

Danny Sullivan, Google’s Search liaison, initially hinted at this development in February, expressing hope that the Wayback Machine could fill the gap left by the removal of cached results. This recent update marks the realization of that goal, and Google has confirmed the change to 9to5Google.

To access these archived pages, users can click on the three dots located beside a search result and select the “More About This Page” option. From there, they are directed to the Wayback Machine, where they can view archived versions of the web page.

However, certain web pages may not be available due to restrictions set by the website owners who have opted out of the archiving process.

Featured Image courtesy of The Internet Archive

Follow us for more tech news updates.

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

Accenture Boosts Its Fintech and CBDC Portfolio by Investing in Emtech
Sep 14, 2024 Dayne Lee
Google Partners with Holocene in $10 Million Carbon Capture Deal
Sep 14, 2024 Hilary Ong
Samsung Electronics plans to cut global workforce by up to 30% in select divisions
Sep 14, 2024 Yasmeeta Oon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801