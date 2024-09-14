Google Brings Back Archived Web Pages with Internet Archive

Google has begun incorporating links to the Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine directly in its search results, providing users with access to archived versions of web pages. This update follows the earlier removal of Google’s cached web page feature, which left many without an easy way to view older versions of websites.

The collaboration with the Internet Archive brings back a similar function, allowing users to revisit snapshots of websites from different periods, sometimes dating back decades.

The Internet Archive, which hosts billions of saved web pages, announced the change through its blog. The Wayback Machine is a valuable resource for anyone wanting to track changes to websites over time, making it possible to see how content or layout may have evolved.

Danny Sullivan, Google’s Search liaison, initially hinted at this development in February, expressing hope that the Wayback Machine could fill the gap left by the removal of cached results. This recent update marks the realization of that goal, and Google has confirmed the change to 9to5Google.

To access these archived pages, users can click on the three dots located beside a search result and select the “More About This Page” option. From there, they are directed to the Wayback Machine, where they can view archived versions of the web page.

However, certain web pages may not be available due to restrictions set by the website owners who have opted out of the archiving process.

