Joel Wang, a leading expert in distributed systems, AI, and cybersecurity, is set to revolutionize the legal tech industry through Generative AI, continuing his career-long mission of promoting fairness through technology. Known for his transformative work in blockchain and social media, Wang now aims to streamline legal workflows, making legal services more accessible and equitable.

Hundreds of U.S. law firms, including Frontier Law Center, have adopted the AI solutions developed by Wang’s current legal tech venture. “According to Frontier Law Center, ‘What would have been several days of work, we completed in 45 minutes,’ highlighting the platform’s efficiency.” Wang’s expertise will play a critical role in scaling the platform, improving law firm operations, and reducing legal costs for Americans nationwide.

The expansion of this AI-driven platform will spur innovation, creating new opportunities for engineers, AI specialists, and legal professionals. As the legal tech sector grows, Wang’s work will contribute to job creation and economic growth, positioning the U.S. at the forefront of legal technology advancements.

Wang’s past contributions, including developing Whova, the #1 event management platform on G2, and the PoD consensus algorithm for the blockchain platform Nebulas, demonstrate his ability to scale secure and impactful systems. His PoD algorithm ensured fairness for contributors while maintaining blockchain security, skills he now applies to scaling legal tech.

In line with his vision of technology fairness, Wang has also launched a side project—a Chrome extension to improve web accessibility for colorblind users—demonstrating his commitment to inclusivity and using technology to serve all communities.

Wang’s track record of success and dedication to fairness are drawing attention from law firms eager to adopt AI-powered solutions. His ability to merge technology with social good positions him to make a significant impact on the future of legal services in the U.S.