Alibaba’s Taobao App Tops Singapore App Store After English Update

Alibaba’s Taobao shopping app has rapidly gained popularity in Singapore, topping the Apple App Store charts after launching an AI-powered English version, designed to improve accessibility for non-Chinese users.

The app, which offers AI-generated translations, saw an immediate jump to first place across all categories in the Singapore App Store on September 11, according to data from market intelligence firm Sensor Tower. This surge in rankings followed the introduction of the English interface, which addressed long-standing user demand for a more accessible shopping experience.

The AI-powered update is currently available in Singapore and Malaysia, marking these markets as the first to offer this enhanced version.

Alibaba emphasized that this update demonstrates its commitment to serving its diverse customer base in Singapore, where nearly three-quarters of the population is of Chinese descent. The move also reflects a broader strategy among Chinese companies to use Singapore as a testing ground for global expansion, leveraging the large Chinese diaspora in the region to refine products and services before targeting Western markets.

User Experience Still Evolving Despite AI Innovations

The Taobao app has been a staple in Singapore’s top ten shopping apps for iPhone users since mid-August. However, the introduction of the English version appears to have broadened its appeal, catapulting the app to the top of the charts in just a day. Before the launch, many Singaporean users had relied on guides, some of which garnered significant attention on platforms like TikTok, to navigate the Chinese-language interface.

While the user experience is still evolving, the introduction of English translations extends beyond product descriptions to include reviews. This has made the platform more accessible, although some challenges remain:

Translations, while functional, tend to be overly literal, occasionally causing confusion in product descriptions.

Prices are displayed in yuan by default, and even though there is a currency conversion feature, it doesn’t always work as intended.

Despite these issues, reviews have been successfully translated, allowing non-Chinese users to better evaluate products.

A TikTok video explaining how to change the app’s language settings to English garnered nearly a million views within a day, underscoring the local interest in the update.

Taobao’s Global Expansion Continues

Taobao and Tmall, Alibaba’s largest revenue drivers, are gradually expanding their reach beyond China. In the last quarter, the Taobao and Tmall Group recorded revenues of 26.55 billion yuan ($3.65 billion), a 6% year-on-year increase. Alibaba has been increasing its efforts to expand its e-commerce footprint globally, with platforms like AliExpress and Alibaba.com targeting international markets.

Alibaba’s push for international growth highlights a trend among Chinese companies seeking to leverage their innovative capabilities domestically and expand into new markets. Consulting firm Bain and Company recently noted that Chinese firms, including Alibaba, are increasingly positioning themselves globally, benefiting from the large ethnic Chinese populations settled outside mainland China, particularly in countries like Singapore and Malaysia.

Despite the early issues with the new version, Taobao’s quick rise to the top of the Singapore App Store reflects strong demand for its English-language interface. The ongoing refinements in translation and currency conversions will likely shape its future growth in the region and beyond.

Featured Image courtesy of FLORENCE LO/REUTERS

