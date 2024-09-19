DMR News

AI Takes Center Stage at Tech Week Singapore 2024 as Industry Leaders Gather

ByYasmeeta Oon

Sep 19, 2024

Tech Week Singapore 2024 will gather top global tech leaders, government officials, and industry experts to explore the future of digital transformation in Asia, with a primary focus on artificial intelligence (AI). This year’s event, hosted by CloserStill Media, marks the 10th anniversary of Tech Week Singapore and will spotlight AI’s role in shaping various sectors, including healthcare, education, and economic growth. Discussions will also address the need for partnerships between public and private sectors to ensure AI’s safe and responsible development.

The event will feature over 600 speakers from across the globe, representing organizations such as AI Singapore, Google, IMDA, NVIDIA, OpenAI, and the United Nations. Among the distinguished attendees is Gareth Bowhill, CEO of CloserStill Media, alongside representatives from embassies and high commissions, including Australia, the UK, Sweden, and Ukraine. This year’s event aims to provide insights into transformative technologies that are driving digital change in the region.

Artificial intelligence remains the key theme, with discussions on its potential to accelerate innovation and drive growth across industries. Sandy Kunvatanagarn, Head of Policy for APAC at OpenAI, emphasized AI’s capacity to “drive faster economic growth, improve healthcare and education, inspire new scientific discoveries, and open up new horizons for creativity.” These insights reflect the growing recognition of AI as a transformative force, not just for businesses but for societal progress as well.

Tech Week Singapore 2024 will also include co-located shows like Cloud Expo Asia, Cyber Security World, DevOps Live, Big Data & AI World, eCommerce Expo, and Data Centre World. Google Cloud is set to host workshops at the Big Data & AI World, and Cyber Security World will, for the first time, collaborate with ISACA to provide continuing professional education (CPE) points for its members. The expansion of Data Centre World by 75% in space further highlights the increasing demand for data center solutions in the Asia-Pacific region.

With an expanded industry showcase and professional opportunities, Tech Week Singapore 2024 remains a crucial platform for fostering innovation, education, and investment. Andy Kiwanuka, Managing Director of CloserStill Media (Asia), noted the importance of the event in helping businesses navigate Asia’s fast-evolving tech landscape.

Featured Image courtesy of Tech Wire Asia

Yasmeeta Oon

Just a girl trying to break into the world of journalism, constantly on the hunt for the next big story to share.

