Mountain City Christian Academy to Host “Paving Our Future” Gala on October 11, 2024

Sep 19, 2024

Mountain City Christian Academy is excited to announce its Paving Our Future Gala on October 11, 2024, at 5:30pm with dinner served at 7pm. This elegant evening aims to raise funds to provide student scholarships, classroom furniture, musical equipment, and computers for Mountain City Christian Academy.

The event will be held in the Big Gymnasium and will feature Melvin Adams, former Globetrotters captain, as the event’s emcee. Guests will enjoy a delicious dinner, participate in both silent and live auctions, and be entertained with live performances. Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to hear inspiring stories from families whose lives have been impacted by the academy’s commitment to affordable, high-quality Christ-Centered education.

In addition to the auctions and entertainment, attendees can also participate in fun games throughout the evening, including:

  • The 1-in-100 raffle, where you can win a chance to have first pick of the live auction items
  • Pick a Brick, where five lucky winners will receive exciting excursions.
  • The popular Dessert Dash, adding a sweet and competitive twist to the night

“We believe in providing every student with the best opportunities, and the funds raised at this gala will directly support our mission to offer top-tier education to families in the Anchorage community,” Dr. Parker, Superintendent of Mountain City Christian Academy.

Tickets are priced at $75 per person or $1,000 for a table of eight. To reserve your seats and join us for an unforgettable evening, please visit https://mountaincitychristian.academy/gala/.

